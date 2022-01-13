Amy Duggar Posts Revealing Throwback Pic: I Love Not Worrying About Jim Bob's Rules!

Amy Duggar has long been considered the most rebellious member of her famous family.

Of course, in a family as warped and twisted as the Duggars "rebellious" actually just means normal.

Amy's sort of like that one girl on The Munsters who was considered the oddball because she wasn't some sort of grotesque monster like the rest of the household.

There was a time when a legion of Duggar fans sided with Jim Bob and viewed Amy as a threat to the family's wholesome lifestyle.

These days, however, the tables have turned and the world is finally beginning to see Jim Bob for what he's always been.

So when Amy posts a throwback pic from a time when fans thought the Duggar dress code was perfectly healthy and she was the weird one -- well, it's doubly meaningful.

You may have noticed that the 10-year challenge is making another appearance on social media these days.

This is the thing where people post recent photos of themselves now next to one from a decade ago with the goal of highlighting how little they've aged.

The exercise would probably be more meaningful if it didn't resurface every six months, but complaining about the pointlessness of social media trends is like trying to reverse the tide with a bucket and squeegee.

Anyway, Amy jumped on the bandwagon this week by posting a throwback next to a more recent pic -- and she added a poignant caption to the post.

“10 year challenge accepted," the mother of one wrote.

“Ten years ago I thought I knew what I wanted, I thought I knew what love was, but thank God for His plans instead of my own," Amy continued.

“He always has us.. always."

She ended on a lighthearted note, pointing out that some things remain unchanged:

“A couple of things have remained the same the soft smile and my unpainted nails!" she continued.

“I can count on one hand how many times I’ve gotten my nails done! It’s just not for me.”

Things certainly have changed for Amy over the course of the past decade.

At the time that photo was taken she was a single 25-year-old.

In the years since, she's married Dillon King and welcomed her first child.

When that photo was snapped, she was the black sheep in a family that was beloved by evangelicals the world over.

In recent years, however, Josh Duggar's conviction on child porn charges and numerous other scandals have revealed that the Duggars were never the morally-flawless scions of virtue that they made themselves out to be.

These days, Amy seems to have mostly severed ties with Jim Bob and family.

She's still close with cousin Jill and others who had the good sense to distance themselves from the more problematic Duggars.

But we're guessing Amy won't be making nice with Jim Bob and his supporters anytime soon.

And because of her newfound freedom, she can look forward to another decade of growth and self-improvement, while the rest of the Duggars try to adapt to life after fame.