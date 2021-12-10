Kanye West Begs Kim Kardashian: Come Back to Me! Pleeeaaase!

Kanye West is still holding out hope.

In very public fashion.

On Thursday night, the rapper performed as part of the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum, making headlines shortly afterward because he dedicated the song "Runway" to his famous estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

He also changed some of the lyrics to the track while doing so.

"I need you to run right back to me, baby," the artist said on stage at one point, added: "More specifically, Kimberly."

The lyric drew an immediate and notable reaction from the audience and served as a direct plea to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum -- especially when you consider Kim was in attendance, along with Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

Awkward!

West and Kardashian were married for seven years.

Following a number of high-profile outbursts in 2020 while he ran for President (most memorably the time Kanye confessed he wanted Kardashian to abort the ex-couple's first child, North), Kim filed for divorce in February.

She filed the proper legal paperwork and everything.

Except: West alleged last month that he hasn't seen any sort of divorce documents.

"She's still my wife," West said on Revolt TV's “Drink Champs” program at the time of Kadashian, emphasizing that "ain't no paperwork" been presented to him.

The artist then cited Kim's hosting of Saturday Night Live and continued:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced.

"So how we -- because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents -- I want us to be together.”

Late last month, meanwhile, Kanye visited the L.A. Mission... and delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of being with loved ones.

"Now it's time to restore the families this Thanksgiving. It's all about restoring the family," he told those in attendance.

"This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids."

"That's right," West added, making sure everyone understood him properly: "I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family."

Seems to us like maybe there are more important things in the universe to pray for.

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," West also said just prior to Thanksgiving.

"I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

West even detailed some of these misactions, including his "hair-trigger temper," which he said was "heightened" by alcohol, and his manic "episodes, which he said his family had to "endure."

Give the superstar points for honesty.

But perhaps deduct some for delusion.

Kim is happily dating Pete Davidson and has given no indication that she wants to get back together with her spouse.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships," Kanye added last month.

"We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes.

"I've publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband.

"But right now today, for whatever reason -- I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic -- but I'm here to change the narrative."