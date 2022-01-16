Jordan Cashmyer, 16 and Pregnant Star, Found Dead

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.

Jordan Cashmyer, who starred in on Season five of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant, has died at the age of 26.

No cause of death has been announced and very few details are available to the public at this time.

The tragic news of Cashmyer’s passing was shared by her stepmother, Jessica Cashmyer, via a post written on the Facebook account of the Dennis M. Cashmyer Jr., her husband and Jordan’s father.

“My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old,” Jessica Cashmyer wrote on Facebook.

“Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, ever.

"Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy.”

The former reality star's death comes just seven months after she gave birth to her second child, a daughter named Lyla.

She's also the mother to Genevieve "Evie" Shae Taylor with ex-boyfriend Derek Taylor, with whom she appeared back in 2014 on the aforementioned season of 16 and Pregnant.

The then-couple's episode documented the young mom's desperate struggles with unemployment, homelessness and being disowned by her family, as her parents did not approve of her relationship with Taylor.

At one point, the young parent signed over custody rights on a temporary basis to Taylor’s mother in 2015.

Cashmyer, sadly, was likely better known for what transpired in her life after she left the small screen.

She was arrested for drug possession in 2017, for example, and also struggled with mental health problems.

Jordan allegedly dabbled in escorting and found other unsavory ways to make money at different points over the last few years.

However, in January 2021, Cashmyer shared photos from a party being held by her and her friends to celebrate a year of sobriety.

Just a short time later, though, Cashmyer's boyfriend and Lyla's father passed away.

A rep for Jordan, meanwhile, told E! News he received word of her death the evening of January 15.

"This is an incredibly sad day. Jordan was a sweet and caring person," he said.

"Last we spoke she was doing well and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically. I wish people had the opportunity to know her beyond her struggles.

"I was always rooting for her and am grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years.

"Life wasn't always kind to her so now she is able to be at peace."