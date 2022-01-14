Mackenzie Standifer Baffles Fans With New Photo: She's Unrecognizable!

These days, Mackenzie Standifer is keeping a relatively low profile.

She still posts on social media, of course, but she's not stirring up any new feuds with Maci Bookout or attempting to land a spot on Teen Mom: Girls' Night In.

So fans aren't seeing quite as much of Mackenzie as they used to.

And that might go a long way toward explaining why they were so shocked by the latest photo of Ryan Edwards' wife.

As you can see, Mackenzie has gone several shades darker with her hair.

"My girl took me to the dark side and I'm here for it hunnniiii," Mackenzie captioned the pic, presumably referring to her hairdresser.

Fans were taken aback by this latest glimpse at the former Teen Mom OG star, with some going so far as to declare Mackenzie "unrecognizable."

But it wasn't just Mackenzie's non-blondeness that caught fans by surprise.

Several commenters pointed out that Standifer appears to have lost weight in recent months.

"I seriously have to do a double-take @mackedwards95 is that you?? Dang girl what is your secret I swear you're so healthy and thin," one person wrote, according to The Sun.

"Girl you look amazing!" another exclaimed.

Mackenzie has been admirably candid about her weight loss journey with the goal of inspiring others who might have similar goals.

She recently wrote that her children inspired her to work on her health and improve her relationship with food.

“Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in?" she wrote on Instagram.

“We all have to answer these questions. It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things," Standifer continued.

“My ‘why’ is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That’s my ‘why.’”

Standifer also went into specifics with regard to her methods.

She says she's gotten seriously into weight-lifting and that she experimented with several different diets before finding the one that worked best for her.

“Gluten/dairy-free, did a food sensitivity test, reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs,”

Standifer says that these days, she carefully considers every meal and is focused on consuming “specific macros” in order to optimize her health.

Again, she stresses that she's doing this less for herself and more for the benefit of the next generation.

Mackenzie says it's “definitely important” that she help her children to develop healthy relationships with food and exercise.

So there you have it.

A lot of people were blown away by the change in Mackenzie's appearance -- although "unrecognizable" still seems like a bit of an overstatement -- but it had less to do with the change in her hair color than with her overall transformation.

With all the negativity Mackenzie has been forced to endure over the years we're sure it's a nice change of pace to see her comments section flooded with praise.

And we hope that her devotion to health and fitness has rubbed off on Ryan!