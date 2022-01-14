Britney Spears SLAMS Jamie Lynn Interview: My Family Ruined My Dreams!

If you ask any of Britney Spears' most informed, outspoken supporters, they can quickly list those they resent:

Jamie Spears and Lou Taylor's names will scarcely leave their lips before they mention Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney's less famous, less talented, less liked sister recently published a book that very nearly ripped off Britney's lyrics in the title.

When Jamie Lynn defended the book, Britney took to social media -- despite having a fever -- to once again denounce her family.

"So I got really sick last night," Britney Spears began her 5-slide Notes App message on Thursday, January 13.

"104 degree fever, maybe higher," she detailed.

"Not sure," Britney admitted, "because I stopped checking!"

"I never get sick," Britney shared, "so if I do get sick, I'm a drama queen."

She continued: "I need Aleve for the pain in my head; I had nothing."

At this point, Britney detailed how she attempted to get security to retrieve the medicine, but they were unable to leave their posts.

Britney shared that she then "looked at my phone and see that my sister did an interview to promote her book."

She admitted: "I watched it with a 104 degree fever."

"And it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high," Britney joked, "'cause I had to surrender to not caring."

"I just couldn't give a f--k," Britney characterized, "but my head hurt so bad."

She added: "Of course I'm a drama queen if I get sick, so I [thought] I was dying."

"My body had chill bumps everywhere," Britney detailed, "like I was freezing."

Britney described: "But my body was extremely hot, and I couldn't move."

"I'm fine today, just sore," she assured her millions of fans and followers.

"And the fever has made my head extremely sensitive," Britney added.

"Okay," Britney said after describing her symptoms further, "enough about my sick experience."

"The two things that did bother me that my sister said," she prefaced.

"Was how my behavior was 'out of control,'" Britney noted.

"She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time," Britney said of Jamie Lynn.

"So why are they even talking about that?" she reasonably asked.

"Unless," Britney suggested, "she wants to sell a book at my expense?"

"Then when the lady said 'why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs,'" Britney recalled of the interview.

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people," she wrote.

"But I wrote a lot of my songs," Britney affirmed, "and my sister was the baby."

"She never had to work for anything," Britney pointed out. "Everything was always given to her."

Still recovering from her fever, she then explains why it was so distressing to see Jamie Lynn use her music.

While Britney was in her gilded cage, Jamie Lynn got to essentially cosplay as her big sister while Britney's freedoms were restricted.

"Britney sitting there seeing a 15 minute performance of everything I have always wanted," Britney described.

"But see," she noted, "I always was the bigger person."

"They all got to do it and play me," Britney lamented, "and I always sat there and took it."

"The last thing that I would ever ask for it what was just given to her," Britney wrote.

"So yes," she expressed, "they did ruin my dreams."

"I do remember asking my sister why she did that," Britney revealed, "when she knew I was waiting to change my show."

"Her only words were 'well, it wasn't my idea,'" Britney recalled.

In an epic jab, she wrote: "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!"

Britney then shared that she would be taking a hiatus from Instagram for a bit in the wake of this.

"My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent," Britney lamented.

"And," she added, they tried "to make me look like the crazy one."

"My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always," Britney wrote, "so I am disgusted with them!"

Britney went on to describe how her still-lingering fever (101 degrees is still a fever, folks!) was making her feel.

She also confirmed that her hunky fiance, Sam Asghari, had gotten the medicine for her that her security team could not.

We're glad that she has people (and pets!) who love her at times like this.