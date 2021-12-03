Demi Lovato: I'm DONE Being California Sober!

Back in 2018, Demi Lovato suffered an overdose that nearly claimed their life.

After that harrowing ordeal, Demi checked into rehab and got sober for the second time.

Fans applauded the singer's progress and urged them to remain focused on their health.

So it's not hard to see why so many were upset or confused when Demi announced that they had abandoned traditional sobriety in favor of a "California sober" lifestyle.

For most people, "California sober" means that they no longer drink alcohol, but they still smoke weed.

Demi stretched the definition further, revealing in interviews that in addition to getting stoned, they still indulge in the occasional drink.

"Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker," Lovato said in a recent YouTube documentary about their life.

"You shouldn't be forced to get sober if you're not ready," they continued .

"You shouldn't get sober for other people. You have to do it for yourself."

Lovato went on to complain about the backlash they received for pursuing a non-traditional path to recovery.

"When I do get into details with people, it just kind of opens myself up for more scrutiny than I need," they said.

Demi's announcement generated a good deal of controversy, and several celebrities who are actually sober took issue with the claim that the "California" approach to recovery is as valid as any other.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent blasted Demi for spreading a dangerous idea to her young, impressionable fan base.

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino warned Demi that her decision to continue dabbling in mind-altering substances could have fatal consequences.

Now, it seems that Demi has grudgingly come around to Mike and Lala's way of thinking.

"I no longer support my 'California sober' ways," they wrote on Instagram this week.

"Sober sober is the only way to be."

Demi didn't elaborate or offer any insights into the reason behind this decision.

But fans seem to be unconcerned about the details.

They're just happy that Demi is taking steps to protect their physical and mental health.

It takes guts to go public with such a major change in one's way of thinking.

At one point, Demi was so on board with the idea of California sobriety that they wrote a song about the subject.

And since many of their critics were not exactly empathetic in their arguments against this way of life, it couldn't have been easy for Demi to come forward an admit that they may have been right all along.

But Demi is nothing if not candid, and they probably would have felt that they were living a lie if they didn't come forward and tell their fans about this major lifestyle shift.

We applaud Demi for being honest with themself and others throughout the long, complex journey that is sobriety, and we encourage them to continue doing whatever is best for them and seeking whatever kind of help will benefit them most,