Chris Noth Edited Out of "And Just Like That" Finale Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

Last week, when a fourth woman came forward to accuse Chris Noth of sexual assault, her attorney, Gloria Allred, urged the stars and producers of the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That to stand up for Noth's victims.

And now, it seems that the stars and creative team are sending the disgraced actor a very strong message indeed.

(At this point we'll caution those who wish to avoid And Just Like That spoilers to read no further.)

Noth's character, Mr. Big, was surprisingly killed off in the series premiere, but it seems there were plans to bring him back -- presumably in flashback form -- for the show's finale.

Now, those plans have been scrapped, and producers have confirmed that Noth's remaining scenes have been edited out.

Several outlets have confirmed the news that cast and production staff agreed that Noth should be removed from the finale, which is set to be released on HBO Max February 3.

It's unclear if this move required the episode to be rewritten in any way or if any new scenes were shot out of necessity.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Noth has been fired from The Equalizer -- the CBS drama on which he co-starred with Queen Latifah -- as a result of the allegations.

Noth was first accused of assault on December 17, and he was swiftly dropped by both his talent agency and Peloton -- which had recently hired him for an ad campaign -- as a result of the claims.

In the days that followed, several other women came forward to accuse Noth of miscoduct that ranged from workplace sexual harassment to rape.

Noth has issued a statement in which he insists that there's no truth to any of the claims made by these four women:

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the actor wrote on social media..

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," he continued.

"It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Reps for the actor have issued similar denials in the weeks since.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," one staffer Noth told People magazine.

"As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."

New York City police say that Noth is not currently under investigation.

That may change, however, as at least two of the alleged victims are planning to file civil suits, which are likely to bring new evidence to light.

In the meantime, it appears that Noth's acting career has come to an abrupt and unexpected end.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.