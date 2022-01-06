Kylie Jenner Flaunts Glorious Baby Bump Amidst Premature Childbirth Rumors

Kylie Jenner's first pregnancy was shrouded in secrecy, even though the entire world learned of it about halfway through.

That was understandable. She became pregnant as a teenager to a guy she'd barely started seeing.

This time around, Kylie is already a mother, and is opening up more about her pregnancy.

On Thursday, she shared two new photos of her posing with her gorgeous baby bump on full display.

“I am woman,” Kylie captioned a set of two stunning pregnancy pics.

The 24-year-old MILF (Mogul Influencer with Limitless Finances) appeared in a light crop top tied above her belly and faded jeans.

The effect was that her tummy was put on display to spectacular effect.

"Gorgeous," momager Kris Jenner wrote.

"You are everything," Kylie's eldest sister, Kourtney, commented.

"The most beautiful," Kim praised.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kourtney's fiance Travis Barker had speculation running wild.

He casually documented a How The Grinch Stole Christmas movie night.

In the video, fans could not help but notice a baby bottle that appeared to be full of milk.

One social media user recalled how the same brand of bottle was used for Stormi when she was a newborn.

Another suggested that a kitten from Kylie's post or the bunnies that Travis' daughter, Alabama, has might be using the bottle.

Still, some could not help but wonder if Kylie had delivered her second child early, and if the bottle was evidence of this.

Obviously, it looks like either Kylie is elaborately pranking everyone ... or the pregnancy is on schedule.

It is speculated but not confirmed that her due date is just a few weeks away, and will likely be relatively close to Stormi's.

That's not ideal for siblings, but as we all know, Kylie and Travis aren't exactly going to have to downsize presents for back-to-back birthdays.

Interestingly, the first hint of Kylie being pregnant came in the spring of 2021.

Kylie was either expecting or trying to get pregnant at the time, fans speculated, after they spotted her faking taking a shot.

This was during the filming of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion special with Andy Cohen.

That speculation was only confirmed in September, when Kylie and Travis confirmed that Stormi's younger sibling was en route.

This time, Kylie didn't wait to confirm the big news until Superbowl Sunday, like she did in 2018.

She has every right to keep things private, just as her fans have every right to speculate with abandon, but we're sure that everyone appreciates the transparency.

Baby #2 is not being born under the most auspicious circumstances, however.

No one has forgotten about the tragic deaths, injuries, and traumas that took place at Travis Scott's Astroworld show last year.

There are still unanswered questions about that night, and this is likely a difficult time to be Travis -- or someone who loves him.

Still, we hope that Kylie's pregnancy continues without a hitch.

Honestly, considering how far along she must be, we've seen more sizable baby bump's than hers -- which may mean that these are throwbacks.

But everyone with a uterus carries pregnancy a little differently, so this could be what Kylie looks like when she's just weeks away from yeeting out her next heir.