Chris Noth: Fourth Woman Accuses Actor of Sexual Assault, Pleads With Sex and the City Actresses to Take Action

A fourth woman has now come forward to accuse actor Chris Noth of rape.

At a video press conference held on Wednesday, New York City-based singer Lisa Gentile revealed that she was “sexually victimized” by Noth in her apartment in 2002.

Appearing alongside famed attorney Gloria Allred, Gentile shared her story with a group of reporters.

She says that Noth gave her a ride home from Manhattan restaurant De Marino and proceeded to follow her inside.

Once there, Gentile says, Noth forced himself on her.

“When we arrived at my apartment, he asked if he could come up. I told him I had nothing to offer him to drink,” Gentile said.

“And he said, ‘That’s okay.’ He just wanted to see where I lived," she continued.

“Then he leaned against the kitchen countertop and forcibly pulled me against him. He was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable,”

“I was trying to get him to stop,” she told reporters.

Gentile said Noth “became more aggressive” as she resisted.

“I was trying to get him to stop. Then he forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly and then even harder, he pushed my hands down toward his penis,” she said.

“I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp. And yell, ‘No, I don’t want this.'”

At that point, Noth allegedly became “extremely angry and started screaming and calling me a tease and a bitch.”

“He warned me that if I ever told a soul about what happened the night before that he would ruin my career ... And that he would blacklist me in the business,” the singer recalled.

“He hung up on me and I immediately called my mother and father crying.”

Explaining why she waited so long to come forward, Gentile says she kept silent out of fear of Noth.

“I was afraid to come forward because Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” she said.

“I feel that we should have our day in court to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did,”

Noth's former Sex and the City co-stars have spoken out in support of the victims.

After Gentile offered her account, however, Allred implored the actresses to more strongly condemn his alleged actions.

“Lisa and I appreciate their words of support,” the lawyer said of Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

“And now we urge Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin to take action, to speak out in support of the Adult Survivors Act. Their endorsement of this act would be important.”

Noth has vehemently denied the allegations insisting that he “would never cross that line.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the actor said after the first set of allegations surfaced.

"These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out," he continued.

"I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth has not responded to Gentile's allegations, but a representative told did so on the actor's behalf.

“The alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” the rep told The New York Post in a statement.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.