Peloton Responds to Stunning Sex and the City Revival Death: We're Safe to Ride, We Swear!

The following post contains pivotal storyline information in regard to And Just Like That..., the Sex and the City revival that premiered this week on HBO Max.

On the very first episode of this reboot -- which features Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis all reprising their iconic roles -- a main character from the original series passes away...

... and now a representative for Peloton has addessed the shocking development.

Mr. Big, you see, suffers a fatal heart attack on the premiere -- after completing his 1,000th Peloton ride and receiving a shoutout from his favorite instructor, Allegra.

Later on, in the follow-up episode, Miranda's husband, Steve Brady, mentions that Carrie's husband had heart problems.

However, Miranda explains that his cardiologist signed off on him doing the workout.

In response to this death, long-time Sex and the City fans are pissed. And Peloton has seen its stock drop by 11 percent!

Enter Peloton's cardiologist.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum has now issued a statement in defense of the home workout product Big used, explaining why no one should blame Peloton for his unexpected passing.

"I'm sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," said Steinbaum.

"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle -- including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks -- and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6."

Continues this experienced Peloton spokesperson:

"These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death.

"Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event."

See, you guys. Peloton is a great and helpful product!

"More than 80 percent all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications," the cardiologist explained.

"And while 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable.

"The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS!"

As for whether Peloton gave this show the thumbs-up to use its product in such a way?

Steinbaum concluded as follows:

"It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy.

"The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."

The answer is yes, but it sounds as if the company had no idea the exact way in which it was gonna be used.

"HBO procured the Peloton Bike on their own," said a spokesperson.

"Peloton was aware that a bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor."