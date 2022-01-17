Mady Gosselin: Hey, Racists, I'm Proud to Be Asian!

As has been made clear over the years, Jon and Kate Gosselin cannot stop arguing overr petty nonsense, even in the wake of their long-ago divorce.

Mady Gosselin, however?

One of the former couple's oldest kids, she doesn't really go public with any kind of statement unless it's important.

And, in honor of Korean American Day late last week, Mady decided that her personal experience was something very much worth sharing.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old posted a throwback photo of her younger self smiling before she got her first American Girl doll, revealing why the image now brings her "discomfort."

"She was from the 'look-alike' line and I named her Jordan," Mady explained on Instagram of the item.

"She did not look like me; she had blonde hair and blue eyes, by my choice.

"At the time, there wasn't a doll from the line that looked like me, but more importantly, at 5, I chose a doll that reflected the way I thought I was suppose to look instead of the way I do."

Continued the former TLC personality, who starred back in the day on Jon and Kate Plus 8:

"Looking back, this story fills me with a gross sort of discomfort and shame.

"Having grown up 50/50 (white and korean), I was hyper aware of my ethnicity from a young age, but the transition from awareness to shame was a slow progression that I didn't notice happening until I was much older."

Mady is a student in college and hasn't talked to her famous dad in eight years.

We applaud her candor in this important area, as Mady went on:

"So I want to make it known that I'm so proud to celebrate being korean-american today.

"I'm proud to be a part of a community that has suffered through decades of ridicule and hate in this country (only made worse in the last 2 years) but have persevered through it powerfully and gracefully.

"I'm also proud that I make a kick ass kimchi!!"

Mady and her twin sister, Cara, have both mostly avoided the drama of late between their parents because they're off in school.

Of their 17-year-old sextuplet siblings, though, Hannah and Collin live with Jon and don't talk to Kate.

Conversely, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden live with Kate and don't talk to Jon.

Speaking to People Magazine back in July 2019, Kate Gosselin opened up about sending her eldest children off to two different colleges in New York.

"It is the biggest mixed bag of emotions and stress I have ever faced," Kate said of her daughters, who were six years old when Jon & Kate Plus 8 began.

Added Gosselin at the time:

"Mady and Cara really steered the ship in terms of applying to colleges; they knew what they wanted, and I trusted them.

'"That same feeling is going to have to carry me through my fears now when I think about them going off on their own, fending for themselves, being alone for the first time."