Jamie Lynn Spears to Britney: Stop Lying! You're Gonna Get Me Killed!

When a judge ended the conservatorship under which she suffered for 13 years, Britney Spears was able to generally kick of dad out of her life forever.

We can't see those two ever making up.

But when it comes to her younger sister?

It now appears as if the feud between Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears is only heating up.

Over the past few months, Britney has openly trashed her sibling for pretending as if she ever cared about their seemingly awful father having complete control of Britney's career and finances.

The singer has frequently said she was the victim of abuse under the exploitative thumb of Jamie Spears.

And, in her opinion?

Neither her sister nor her mother, Lynne, ever tried to do or say anything about it for well over a decade.

Flash forward to Wednesday and Jamie Lynn sitting down for an interview on Good Morning America in order to promote her upcoming memoir.

"That love is still there, 100 percent. I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her, and she knows that," Jamie Lynn told Juju Chang on GMA.

"So I don't know why we're in this position right now."

Jamie Lynn did admit that she and Britney aren't especially close, and yet...

"I've only ever tried to be helpful, so any notion that says the contrary is just completely ridiculous," she added.

The actress went on to explain that she was only a teenager when Britney was placed under the conservatorship in 2008.

"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter," Spears continued.

"When she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family."

After hearing these quotes from her sibling, however, Britney only grew more irate and bitter.

“I watched it with a 104-degree fever, lol, and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” the Grammy winner Tweeted last night.

The artist explained that one of the most significant things that irritated her about Jamie Lynn’s comments was when she described “how my behavior was out of control."

This must have been a reference to the highly publicized breakdown during which Britney shaved her head and ended up in the hospital out of concern for her well-being.

"I always was the bigger person," Britney continued, stating that Jamie Lynn was “never around me much 15 years ago at that time … so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY?"

Elsewhere, Britney emphasized her frustration with Jamie Lynn singing a medley of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby.

"She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!” Britney tweeted on Thursday.

The pop star also quipped: “Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!!”

And she concluded yesterday as follows:

My family “ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one while I have a 104-degree fever, not being able to move in my bed!!

"My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always. I am so disgusted with them!!"

Yikes, huh?

Cue Jamie Lynn's response to Britney's response.

"Brit, I am always here for you, you know behind the scenes I have always been here," she wrote on Instagram.

"It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media."

She added:

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts.

"Especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

Jamie Lynn also clapped back against Britney's allegations that she was selling her new book, Things I Should Have Said, at her sister's "expense."

Concluded Jamie Lynn:

I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister.

I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister.

There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same.

No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It's time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.