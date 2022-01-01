Betty White Dies; Tributes Come Pouring in for "Our National Treasure"

The entertainment world lost perhaps its most universal star on Friday.

As previously reported, Betty White died at age 99, seemingly of natural causes at home.

The five-time Emmy Award winner starred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, among other popular programs.

She hosted game shows, she appeared in commercials, she was genuinely as beloved as any actor or actress on the planet.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," White's agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement on December 31.

"I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much.

"I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden.

"She believed she would be with him again."

While we all mourn the passing of this legend, let's take a look at what some of those who knew her best and were influenced by her most had to say in the wake of her death, shall we?

Ryan Reynolds: “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret."

Ellen DeGeneres: "What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us."

Debra Messing: "She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn't take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels."

Viola Davis: "RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you've earned your wings."

Halle Berry: "Thank you for being a friend, Betty! Your INCREDIBLE legacy lives on forever. You set the standard for so many to follow. May you rest in eternal peace our forever golden girl."

Seth Meyers: "RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end."

George Takei: "Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly."

Andy Cohen: Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!!"

Kerry Washington: "Oh Dear Lord. Heaven just got a new superstar to celebrate with tonight! An icon, a legend, a trailblazer, a badass, and a ray of sunshine who gifted us creative genius, joy and laughter for 99 years. Thank you for your bold and generous spirit. Rest In Peace #BettyWhite."

Conan O'Brien: "God bless Betty White. As my mom would say, 'we were so lucky to have her.'"

Billy Eichner: "Let me add absolutely nothing to the conversation to say that The Golden Girls is, without exaggeration, the greatest TV series of all time. I am genuinely grateful for them and for that show."

Kathy Griffin, meanwhile, needed seven Tweets to pay homage to White.

But she closed her thread as follows:

"No matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White."

We could not have said it better ourselves.