Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu Expecting First Child Together!

In 2019, the 90 Day Fiance world watched as a couple's love of beekeeping blossomed into something more.

Anna-Marie Campisi married Mursel Mistanoglu after both had endeared themselves to viewers.

Now, they have exciting news that is sure to have fans buzzing.

Anna-marie and Mursel are expecting their first child together!

On Sunday, January 16, Anna-Marie Campisi took to Instagram with a delightful announcement.

"Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May!" she wrote. '

The beloved beekeeper detailed: "We are currently 22 weeks."

Anna added a tag suggesting that they expect their little one to be a future beekeeper.

They even showed off a onesie indicating just that expectation.

While their future wee one will have many options in life, if beekeeping is their path, they'll have plenty of support from Anna and Mursel.

The post also included a look at a very detailed sonogram image.

Naturally, support and encouragement poured in from fans as well as from other cast members of the franchise.

From David Toborowsky to Ashley Martson to Julia Trubkina, everyone made it clear how happy they are.

Anyone expecting to see baby bump photos or similar has another thing coming, however.

Anna previously learned that she is no longer able to successfully carry a baby.

For that reason, she and Mursel are using a gestational carrier -- colloquially known as a surrogate.

“I’m feeling so emotional right now!" Anna wrote on Instagram in July of 2021.

"Our 3 embryos are being carried to Ukraine today," she revealed.

"And," Anna announced, "we are signing with our surrogate today."

“Keep us in your prayers!” Anna asked of her fans and followers.

Any kind of surrogacy, including a gestational carrier, can be complicated.

In addition to the expense, there are risks involved -- from emotionally charged conversations to placing a lot of trust in a stranger.

Traditional surrogacy involves the carrier's egg being implanted with the hopeful parent's sperm.

This is often used in situations when one partner is entirely barren and without viable eggs.

A gestational carrier is a more recent system in which a viable embryo is conceived in a lab and then implanted.

In this system, the child will have Anna's egg and Mursel's sperm, being their genetic child.

The only difference is that this future beekeeper is growing in someone else's uterus.

Perhaps one day, the artificial wombs that have thus far been used to incubate sheep can perform this service. For now, it requires paying a stranger.

Anna and Mursel actually brought viewers along on their journey in an episode of 90 Day Diaries in June of 2021.

On that episode, we saw them visit a fertility doctor.

This was clearly a difficult process for them, but we are so happy that they have found success.

Anna-Marie is already a parent, of course, which very memorably caused ripples -- with Mursel concerned that his more traditional family would not approve.

Having children with a new partner can be complicated for everyone involved, especially for existing kids.

But we're confident that this loving hive has room for one more.