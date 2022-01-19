Amber Portwood to Farrah Abraham: You're a Liar and a Fool, and Likely Committed Assault!

Amber Portwood knows a thing or two about being famous.

And also about Farrah Abraham.

And also about losing one's temper and possibly committing felony assault and/or battery.

For all these reasons, it was only natural for E! News to reach out to the mother of two in order to gauge her opinion on the latest Farrah Abraham scandal.

Abraham, who just appeared again on screen this month with Portwood on Teen Mom: Family Reunion (at Amber's behest, according to a recent report) was placed under citizen's arrest this past Saturday night.

TMZ reported over the weekend that Farrah and a friend were out at a club in Hollywood called Grandmaster Records when someone started to taunt Abraham... and she totallly lost it in response.

Specifically, Farrah was arrested for slapping a security guard.

Video footage that has since surfaced depicts Farrah being restrainedd after quite a belligerent episode, as you can see below:

What has Farrah said in the wake of this incident?

A LOT, as you might expect, rambling on and on via Instagram about how she was set up and how she was actually the violent behavior.

"I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold," began Abraham in a caption to portions of the video above she posted herself on Sunday.

"I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest” complete setup."

The Teen Mom OG alum was definitely thrown on to her stomach during the arrest, as a security guard held her arms back and pushed her leg down.

But was this a necessary use of force? Was Farrah out of control at the time?

No, she claims.

"I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered," continued Farrah on Sunday.

Abraham, of course, hasn't exactly build up a tremendous amount of good will over the years.

Many observers find it hard to believe she isn't culpable for what transpired at the Los Angeles establishment.

This includes Portwood.

Does Amber believe that Abraham was the true victim in this situation?

"No," she said simply during an interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, January 18.

Continued the veteran cast member:

"I went through so much of my life way worse and if I sat there and never took responsibility for what I've done and say that everything was a set-up, I mean honestly I would just look like a fool. Nothing's a set-up.

"You act the way that you act and things happen. Can I say that some people might not like you? Yes, but that's not against the law."

Amber was arrested for assault against ex-boyfriend and first baby daddy Gary Shirley in 2019.

She was accused of attacking Gary with a machete and trying to break down a bathroom door while Shirley hid behind it at the time with the former couple's young son, James.

Portwood eventually agreed to a plea deal and did not face any jail time.

It seems unlikely here that Farrah will be placed behind bars, either.

She has, however, managed to unite Portwood and Jenelle Evans.

“Farrah needs to grow up and act her age," Evans told UK tabloid The Sun this week about Abraham's arrest.

“It’s sad she acts this way when she knows it’s going to end up in the news and her daughter can read it."

For the first time ever, we must now state the following: Good point, Jenelle Evans!