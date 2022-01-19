Abby Lee Miller Sues Hotel for Disability Discrimination, Seeks $8 Million in Damages

Several years ago, Abby Lee Miller exited prison only to be diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma.

The Dance Moms alum has suffered setbacks, recently revealing that she was once again paralyzed.

Only now, through a lawsuit, is the world learning of just how bad Miller's experiences have been.

She is suing a hotel for discrimination and false imprisonment, asking for more than $8 million.

RadarOnline got their hands on court documents showing that Abby Lee Miller is suing the Hampton Inn and Suites in Santa Monica.

The lawsuit cites negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, unlawful discrimination, discrimination against individuals with disabilities, and false imprisonment.

Notably, a couple of those accusations also sound like descriptions of crimes.

In the lawsuit, Miller explains how she came to have limited mobility as a paraplegic with a neurogenic bladder.

Burkitt Lymphoma is a rare form of cancer, normally found in African children.

It was a shock to her surgeons in early 2018 when they discovered the cancer in her spine, impairing her ability to move.

Miller makes use of an electric power wheelchair in order to move from place to place.

From March 2020 until October of 2020, Miller resided at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

According to her, she was injured, faced discrimination, and was denied full and equal access during that time.

According to the lawsuit, Miller checked into the hotel in March of 2020.

She at one point voiced concerns about accessibility, an important topic for any disabled person.

She was moved from an assigned room to another room, which was located down a long hallway -- and difficult to access.

Miller writes in the lawsuit that she suspects that this was retaliation for her intial complaints about accessibility in the original room.

In the new room's bathroom, Miller says that her wheelchair was caught under the sliding bathroomd oor.

Unable to free herself, the door -- weighing over 300 pounds -- fell directly onto her left shoulder and struck her in the head.

Miller found herself screaming for help for 12 minutes with the crushing weight of the fallen door on top of her.

In the lawsuits, she says that she sustained lasting and painful injuries from this.

She was eventually rushed to the hospital, and even now continues to undergo therapy to recover.

So far, most of that sounds like unfortunate choices and disastrous accidents.

However, Miller accuses the staff of refusing to help her in general.

The laundry room was too small for Miller's wheelchair, but she says that housekeeping refused to find a way to accommodate her disability.

Miller also accuses housekeeping of blocking her door with their carts, which would be odd at any hotel.

She accuses staff of placing her handicapped toilet seat on top of the toilet lid because she could not reach it there.

Miller alleged that the bathroom pipes had issues that made things dangerous for her.

Miller also described not being able to access the pool or pool area because she was physically unable to open the door.

She is seeking more than $8 million in her lawsuit for the harm that she describes having suffered.

It is unclear what her chances may be, but if these allegations are true, she may have a strong case.