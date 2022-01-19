Abby Lee Miller Sues Hotel for Disability Discrimination, Seeks $8 Million in Damages

by at .

Several years ago, Abby Lee Miller exited prison only to be diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma.

The Dance Moms alum has suffered setbacks, recently revealing that she was once again paralyzed.

Only now, through a lawsuit, is the world learning of just how bad Miller's experiences have been.

She is suing a hotel for discrimination and false imprisonment, asking for more than $8 million.

Abby Lee Miller on the Dance Moms Season 8 Trailer

RadarOnline got their hands on court documents showing that Abby Lee Miller is suing the Hampton Inn and Suites in Santa Monica.

The lawsuit cites negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, unlawful discrimination, discrimination against individuals with disabilities, and false imprisonment.

Notably, a couple of those accusations also sound like descriptions of crimes.

Abby Lee Miller Stands with Pride

In the lawsuit, Miller explains how she came to have limited mobility as a paraplegic with a neurogenic bladder.

Burkitt Lymphoma is a rare form of cancer, normally found in African children.

It was a shock to her surgeons in early 2018 when they discovered the cancer in her spine, impairing her ability to move.

Abby Lee Miller Goes Back to Work

Miller makes use of an electric power wheelchair in order to move from place to place.

From March 2020 until October of 2020, Miller resided at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

According to her, she was injured, faced discrimination, and was denied full and equal access during that time.

Abby Lee Miller on Insta

According to the lawsuit, Miller checked into the hotel in March of 2020.

She at one point voiced concerns about accessibility, an important topic for any disabled person.

She was moved from an assigned room to another room, which was located down a long hallway -- and difficult to access.

Abby Lee Miller in a Wheelchair

Miller writes in the lawsuit that she suspects that this was retaliation for her intial complaints about accessibility in the original room.

In the new room's bathroom, Miller says that her wheelchair was caught under the sliding bathroomd oor.

Unable to free herself, the door -- weighing over 300 pounds -- fell directly onto her left shoulder and struck her in the head.

Abby Lee Miller Yells on Dance Moms Season 8 Trailer

Miller found herself screaming for help for 12 minutes with the crushing weight of the fallen door on top of her.

In the lawsuits, she says that she sustained lasting and painful injuries from this.

She was eventually rushed to the hospital, and even now continues to undergo therapy to recover.

Abby Lee Miller on Inside Edition

So far, most of that sounds like unfortunate choices and disastrous accidents.

However, Miller accuses the staff of refusing to help her in general.

The laundry room was too small for Miller's wheelchair, but she says that housekeeping refused to find a way to accommodate her disability.

Abby Lee Miller Lectures on Dance Moms Season 8 Trailer

Miller also accuses housekeeping of blocking her door with their carts, which would be odd at any hotel.

She accuses staff of placing her handicapped toilet seat on top of the toilet lid because she could not reach it there.

Miller alleged that the bathroom pipes had issues that made things dangerous for her.

Abby Lee Miller Cries Miserably

Miller also described not being able to access the pool or pool area because she was physically unable to open the door.

She is seeking more than $8 million in her lawsuit for the harm that she describes having suffered.

It is unclear what her chances may be, but if these allegations are true, she may have a strong case.

Show Comments
Tags:

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller Photos

JoJo Siwa Grins Broadly with Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller on Insta
Abby Lee Miller Stands with Pride
Abby Lee Miller Cries Miserably
Abby Lee Miller with Dancers
Abby Lee Miller Online

Abby Lee Miller Videos

Abby Lee Miller: See Her Walk Again for the First Time!
Abby Lee Miller: See Her Walk Again for the First Time!
Abby Lee Miller: Prison Guards Endangered My Life Because I'm Famous!
Abby Lee Miller: Prison Guards Endangered My Life Because I'm Famous!
Dance Moms Trailer: Abby Lee Miller Thinks Your Kid Sucks! Hard!
Dance Moms Trailer: Abby Lee Miller Thinks Your Kid Sucks! Hard!