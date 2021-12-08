Tristan Thompson to Maralee Nichols: STFU! Stop Lying About Me!

Tristan Thompson appears to have no problem bending groupies and other woman over a bed and just railing them until his heart is content and his private parts are dry.

But now?

The professional basketball player thinks he's the one getting railroaded.

And it doesn't feel very good.

As you may have read about already, Thompson has been sued for paternity by a woman named Maralee Nichols.

The Houston-based personal trailer claimed in court papers she filed this summer that she got impregnanted by Tristan in March after the two spent the night together (boning!) in celebration of his birthday.

Thompson has acknowledged that he slipped Nichols some of his sperm.

But he questions whether or not he's the father of Maralee's baby, who was born late last week.

On Monday, meanwhile, filed his own legal document.

He's requesting an emergency gag order because he believes Nichols is on a publicity tour these days, writing as part of his paperwork that her “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

Thompson alleges that Nichols’ inclusion of Snapchat messages allegedly sent between the two -- which he denies ever writing or sending -- are an “attempt to smear” him.

He adds that these exchanges are "wholly and clearly fabricated,” according to the filing, which has been obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

For the sake of his reputation, let's hope this is the case.

Just a few days ago, a message supposedly sent to Nichols by Thompson after he learned of her pregnancy was made public.

And it painted the power forward in a VERY negative light, considering he certainly seems to offer his ex-lover hush money in the message -- while also stating emphatically that he plans to be a deadbeat dad.

"You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Won't be involved at all. BTW if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money," Tristan reportedly wrote months ago.

"It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season.

"So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed.

"It's Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars."

What a peach, huh?

Concludes Thompson, according to the lawsuit:

So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed.

All you will have isn a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month.

Thompson, of course, was dating Khloe Kardashian at the time he slept wiith Nichols.

The two broke up this spring and continue to co-parent their daughter, True.

“Khloe feels like the biggest fool in the world when it comes to Tristan.

"She’s pinned all her hopes on this one guy, and once again, her dreams are shattered,” an insider told In Touch this week.