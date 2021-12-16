Tayshia Adams: Colton is LYING About Fantasy Suites! WTF?!

So many aspects of Colton Underwood's coming out story have been heartwarming and even inspiring.

There's always a "but," though, and we're not just talking about stalking Cassie.

Colton's story involves other people, and not everyone is happy about what he is saying about them.

Tayshia Adams says that Colton is lying about their Fantasy Suites night ... but she's not sure why.

On his Netflix docuseries, Colton Underwood recalled his time in seclusion with Tayshia Adams.

"Fantasy Suites in The Bachelor world is an overnight date," he explained to anyone not familiar with the concept.

"And being labeled the virgin bachelor," Colton detailed, "everybody was so interested if I would lose my virginity in the show."

"People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner nervous," Colton recalled.

"What people saw was like this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us," he acknowledged.

"But in reality," Colton said, "I didn't want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn't want to put Tayshia through that."

"I knew I was attracted to men," Colton shared, noting how he spent most of his life struggling against who he is.

"But I felt like if I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite," he explained, "is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight."

If that sounds like an unhealthy idea, it's because it is. A homophobic society means that many tell themselves that they can make themselves straight.

"Crossing that line was such a big deal," Colton admitted.

It mattered a lot to him "because it would force me one way or the other."

"And," Colton continued, "I didn't know which way that was gonna be."

Colton shared that he "felt so bad, even like for Tayshia."

He said that he felt bad "because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt."

"It was like 78 degrees in the thing and I was like sweating," Colton detailed.

"I just don’t want to give her the wrong impression," Colton explained.

He praised Tayshia for being "so respectful and so nice and nurturing and great."

He added that she was "totally, totally, very classy and awesome."

Tayshia Adams spoke to Becca Kufrin on the latter's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast about Colton's comments.

"First of all, I think it's extremely rude," she admitted.

"Don't make me seem like this pity case," Tayshia expressed, "like he felt so bad for me."

"Anyway, I'm not the only person he should be feeling bad for," Tayshia continued.

She noted: "There's other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line."

"So," Tayshia reasoned, "if feel bad for me in that regard, then sure."

"But, no. Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night," Tayshia announced.

"In case everybody that's wondering," she continued.

"This has been said multiple times. It's been said in his book," Tayshia noted. "it's been said on television, it's been said in his show apparently."

"He actually slept in boxers that night," Tayshia dished.

She explained: "because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open."

"And it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation," Tayshia described, "it was so hot and sticky."

"So there's actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt," Tayshia emphasized.

Becca openly wondered why Colton would allegedly "lie about that," let alone repeatedly.

"I don't know," Tayshia admitted. "And honestly, it makes me so sad."

"It's just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations," Taysha reflected.

"And we ended on a good page," she assessed.

"I don't think there's any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends," she added.

"So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed," Tayshia remarked as if addressing Colton.

"You had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on," she continued, "because you felt so bad and didn't want me to think anything was going to happen."

Tayshia expressed: "it's just, I don't know what you're trying to cover and I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true."

"It's absolutely not true," Tayshia emphasized. "I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?"

It's unclear why either of them would have any conscious desire to lie about this. Misremembering seems more likely.

Tayshia seems more credible on that count. Sharing a suite with Colton in his boxers sounds difficult to forget.