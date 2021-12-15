Tristan Thompson Confesses: Okay Fine So I Was Boning That Maralee Chick For Months

Tristan Thompson is no stranger to cheating.

Sadly, the only person surprised by his unfaithfulness has been Khloe Kardashian.

This time, Tristan is being sued for paternity by a woman whom he initially claimed was just a quick hook-up.

Now, in court documents, Tristan admits that he was sleeping with her for months ... during his relationship with Khloe.

You can hook up with someone for ten minutes, for two hours, even for a weekend. More than that, and it's not just a hookup.

In court documents obtained and reported on by The Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson has admitted that his "hookup" with Maralee Nichols was more than that.

Instead, it was a sexual affair taking place at various hotels ... and it spanned for three months.

When the Texas-based trainer first brought her paternity suit to court, Tristan did confess to having slept with her.

However, the characterization of this as a "hookup" no longer flies.

The affair began with a series of sexual encounters around his 30th birthday in March of this year.

Trisan now admits that things continued across the next three months.

Though Khloe and Tristan have been purposefully vague about their relationship timeline, it is believed that they were together at the time.

(This isn't baseless speculation -- Khloe said as much in an interview around that time)

The court documents shared further details about Tristan and Maralee's affair.

Tristan communicated with Maralee via Snapchat (believe it or not, it's still around), under the username "blkjesus00."

That is how they coordinated hotel meetups.

Snapchat is an interesting choice, because most might have gone with Twitter or Instagram DMs or straight-up texting.

The early appeal of Snapchat to those who used it was that posts were ephemeral and, if not impossible, somewhat tricky to screenshot.

In other words, using the often-forgotten app could be an ideal way to carry on a secret affair while your texts and DMs remain squeaky clean.

Maralee has asked that the paternity suit be handled in California, alleging at at least some of their hookups took place in that state.

Tristan has asked that the suit be moved to Houston, where he could expect to pay less in child support.

Maralee alleges that Tristan offered her $75,000 to get an abortion and keep their affair a secret.

"We did not have a serious ongoing relationship," Tristan insisted in a court filing.

“We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021," he alleged.

"And," Tristan claimed, "did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time."

According to Tristan: “Petitioner told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship."

He claims that she accepted "that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual casual sex only.”

Tristan's filing adds: “From December 2020 through March 2021, we saw other on such a basis."

"We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages," Tristan wrote.

He added: "We only communicated via the Snapchat application.”

Despite his insistence that he and Maralee never had sex in California, he did confess that she came to his home in Los Angeles on "maybe two occasions."

Tristan's claim that he does not "recall" any hookups at his house or in California might be difficult to believe.

Not many of us have had affairs, but how many people have an ongoing sexual relationship with someone, have them travel across states to visit your house, but don't sleep with them?

The court will have to determine if Tristan's claims are supported. Meanwhile, both parties are waiting on the results of the paternity test.