Meri Brown: I'm Unloved and Untouched, But Grateful!

You may go ahead and feel sorry for Meri Brown, folks.

You can drag her and/or pity her and/or wonder what the heck is wrong with her these days when it comes to her failed marriage.

Seriously, feel free to do so.

Just don't expect this Sister Wives star to do the same.

Over this past holiday weekend, Meri made it clear that she doesn't feel depressed or alone -- even if she doesn't exactly have a supporting spouse anywhere in her life.

"Remember, being happy doesn't mean you have it all. It simply means you're thankful for all you have," wrote Brown via the following meme.

As is so often the case with this long-time TLC personality, Meri never mentions Kody Brown by name here.

But one only needs to be paying scant attention to know she's VERY clearly referencing her relationship herrer.

Simply put, Meri doesn't have it all.

She doesn't have anything close to a typical or happy marriage, with Kody admitted on air awhile back that there's no spark between him and Meri and that they haven't slept together in ages.

More recently?

Meri herself confessed the pair were just friends.

“Kody and I -- we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” Meri said on a Season 16 episode of Sister Wives.

“I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

How sad, right?

Meri said out loud that she has no romantic connection to her husband, despite the fact that she REALLY wants to have one.

On this same installment, Meri tried to explain why she continues to stick around.

"Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that, you know, there's no repairing our relationship," she said on air.

"There are days that I get very, very discouraged, but then there's days that I have so much hope.

"If I quit, if I walk away, then it's not gonna get better," she then tried to reason.

Her marriage won't get better if she leaves, no.

But look at Christine Brown, who announced in early November that she had moved back to Utah without Kody.

Ask her how she feels these days.

From everything we've seen, and from everything she's said of late, Christine is happier than ever on her own.

Still, though.

Meri appears to be saying with this new meme that she doesn't need to have the perfect marriage (or anything in the same universe as perfect) to be happy.

She's still grateful.

Just a few days ago, meanwhile, Meri clapped back against a social media user who claimed she was pathetic and desperate for love.

"Oh, I’m SO not desperate," Brown responded to this analysis.

"I’m sorry that’s the interpretation you’re putting on it! Peace!”