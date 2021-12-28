Britney Spears Tells Fans to PRAY, Says She Believes in God Again

Britney Spears has called out her abusers on Instagram... and also the one entity that she now knows will always bring her peace and happiness.

She's done so in very different ways, though.

On Monday night, the artist jumped on social media to first share memes in which she encourages everyone to pray.

When you wake up. PRAY. When life gets hard. PRAY. If you're unsure. PRAY, beseeched Britney.

It took the superstar a long time to settle on this philosophy, however.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 40-year old delved yesterday into some seriously personal sensitive subjects ... involving her family, and how the power of faith helps her believe in a happier future.

"I had an experience three years ago where I stopped believing in God," Spears confessed in her message.

"From every angle I was being hurt for no reason and my family was hurting me. I went into a state of shock and the way I coped was being [in] fake denial.

"It was too much to really face."

Spears, of course, was stuck in a conservatorship run by her controlling father for 13 years.

A judge finally freed Britney from this arrangement this fall, but Britney hasn't forgotten all the people who wronged her over the previous decade-plus.

Including her mother, who Britney has blasted on numerous occasions.

She seemed to do so again on Monday.

"Honestly my family embarrassed me and hurt me deeply," the celebrity wrote, adding that "tooting my own horn and seeing my past accomplishments reflecting back at me actually helped" in overcoming her insecurities.

"Last year was growth for me… I still have a ways to go!!!" Spears continued.

Will Britney return to the stage or the studio in 2022?

She didn't specify.

Instead, she explained:

"My goal this year is to push myself a bit more and do things that scare me.

"We are just people and I'm not superwoman but I do know what makes me happy and brings me joy and I try to meditate on those places and thoughts that enable me to experience it.

Last week, Spears called out her alleged loved ones for the way they treated her ever since her mental breakdown in 2009.

In this new post's caption, the star reminded herself of all she's accomplished after more than two decades in the music business.

"I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!!" Britney penned alongside a video of herself.

"God knows they weren't …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found:

"Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide."

In the end?

After a painful journey that continues to this day?

Spears admits she still has plenty too navigate, plenty to figure out.

But she's at least keeping her focus on what truly matters.

"To the outside world it must seem like I'm extremely insecure and if people really knew what I rent through, I think they would understand COMPLETELY where I'm coming from!!!!" she concluded last night.

It's all another reason to go back to the beginning and say what I said PRAY... PRAY... PRAY.

So... again, I'm sorry if I sound ignorant.

I'm extremely insecure and I probably care too much so that's all I got... PRAYER!!!!