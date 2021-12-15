Meri Brown Finally Confesses: Kody and I are Just Friends, Okay?!?

SPOILER ALERT:

Meri Brown will drop the F-Bomb on this Sunday's brand new episode of Sister Wives.

No, she won't need to be censored. She won't be cursing or anything like that.

Instead, Meri will address the status of her relationship with spiritual husband Kody and finally admit that it's anything but romantic.

She'll do so while taking a hike and quaranting amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is one of the things I like doing, kind of getting away from it all,” Meri tells the camera while out and about on her own in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Courtesy of footage obtained and posted by Us Weekly, she adds:

"We’ve got COVID going on, I’m running two businesses, we’re quarantining from each other.”

While taking in the natural beauty of her surroundings, Meri continues along this theme as follows:

“As a family we haven’t really spent much time together and it’s … weird.”

This has been an ongoing topic throughout Season 16 of Sister Wives, which was filmed several months ago.

The pandemic is still raging, of course, but these episodes were taped long before vaccines were even available to the public.

Kody, for his part, has made it clear that he won't be traveling at all, while also insisting his spouses and family members interact with basically no one outside of their household.

He even skipped his own daughter's surgery in late 2020, as documented on last Sunday's episode, due to his strict personal policy.

During her confessional on this upcoming episode, meanwhile, Meri notes that it’s been “lonely” on her own.

She even tears up at one point before stating, “I just miss my family.”

Meri and Kody got married in 1990 before welcoming Janelle Brown into their marriage in 1993 and Christine Brown in 1994.

Then, in 2010, Kody filed to divorce Meri so that he could tie the knot with Robyn and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

Ever since then, there's been major tension between the former spouses.

In the wake of Christine Brown walking away from her marriage in early November, many have even speculated that Meri might be the next sister wife to go her own way.

“I always saw one of the main benefits about plural marriage is that anybody in the family would never actually suffer true loneliness,” Kody tells the camera on Sunday's episode.

“The way things have played out for our family, that’s not necessarily true.

"My relationship with Meri is not the type of relationship where I’m going to talk to her every day."

Numerous times in the past, Kody has admitted there's no spark at all between himself and his first spouse.

And yet: Meri continues to stick around.

This is where the aforementioned F-Bomb comes in.

“Kody and I -- we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she says in this Us Weekly clip.

“I guess I just have hope for more than that.”

Not really, of course.

She could also just move back to Utah, run her bed and breakfast and start a new life outside of this sad excuse for a relationship.

“Kody has said some things to me more recently that leads me to believe that there’s no repairing our relationship," Merii says in this sneak peek.

"There are days when I get very, very discouraged. Then there are days that I have so much hope.”

Gosh. Poor Meri.

Despite all the challenging times, Meri vows that she will not leave the family, concluding:

“If I quit, if I walk away, it’s not going to get better.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10/9c.