Meghan Markle Wins! Duchess Receives Public Apology After Lawsuit Triumph

Meghan Markle received a special and well-deserved Christmas present over this past weekend:

A mea culpa.

Not from her in-laws, no.

We can't ever imagine the Royal Family ever truly admitting to any wrongdoing in regard to the way Markle was treated while living under their close-minded and antiquated roof.

However, the Duchess of Sussex did earn a public apology after a protracted court battle with the publishers of the Mail on Sunday.

Over the holiday, the outlet published a court-ordered statement on its front page... acknowledging Markle's legal victory against their publisher, Associated Newspapers Limited.

The former actress previously won a lawsuit over the publication due to its printing of excerpts of a 2018 private letter she had written to her estranged father.

The move, which contained no words of actual apology, spurred the hashtag #MeghanMarkleWon to trend on Twitter.

"The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online—see page 3," read the message.

It's worth noting the following:

This statement was published weeks after the group's unsuccessful attempt to appeal Meghan's victory of her privacy and copyright infringement case against them.

A judge mandated it had to be written.

A box on the top left corner of the third page then contained this conclusion:

"Following a hearing on 19-20 January 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May 2021, the Court has given judgment for The Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement.

"The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed."

The same statement was posted on the Mail Online website on Christmas Day.

On February 11, Judge Mark Warby of the High Court in London ordered The Mail on Sunday to combine the apology with a longer "notice" inside the newspaper.

This notice explicitly statedd that the court found "Associated Newspapers infringed her [Meghan's] copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and in Mail Online."

Moreover, he ordered that the apology appear on the home page of MailOnline "for a period of one week" -- and include a hyperlink to the official judgment and summary under the wording:

"The full judgment and the Court's summary of it can be found here."

In March, meanwhile, it was ruled that the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday should pay 90% of Meghan's estimated $1.88 million legal expenses for pursuing the 18-month-long case.

It's always nice when the good guys (or gals) win, isn't it?

Via a statement of her own December 2, Markle wrote:

"This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."

She concluded at the time:

"While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.

"From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong.

"The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules.

"The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers — a model that rewards chaos above truth.

"In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks."