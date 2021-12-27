Audrey Roloff Celebrates Christmas with Mother-in-Law, Ends Alleged Feud

The weather outside may have been frightful over this past holiday weekend, but everything inside of Amy Roloff's house was downright delightful.

It was also really adorable.

On Sunday, Audrey Roloff shared photos from her Christmas celebration -- which included her husband (of course), her three kids (d'uh!) and also her mother-in-law (wait... what?!?!?)..

For those unaware, there had been chatter for several months that Audrey didn't get along well with members of her husband's family.

We've previously documented all the reasons for this supposed feud, which centered largely around Jeremy and Audrey's conservative political stances.

Neither Amy nor Audrey has ever said anything negative about the other in public.

But, prior to these precious snapshots posted above and below, good luck finding any recent photos of the pair on social media.

That was then, however, and now Audrey has a third child with Jeremy (a one-month old son named Radley) and, seemingly, a new outlook on her relationship with Amy.

Babies can have that effect on family members, can't they?

These tiny human being have a unique way of making folks see what is truly important in life.

"Christmas at Mimi's," Audrey wrote on her Instagram Story as a simple caption to photos of her kids with their grandmother and also with Amy's new husband, Chris Marek.

This appearance came after sources told The Sun that Audrey and her sister-in-law, Tori, had stopped talking to each other at one point after their husbands got into some sort of major confrontation.

"Tori and Audrey always got along with each other, but Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day and everything changed," this insider claimed a short while back.

"It went on for weeks and the girls obviously took sides, they all stopped speaking to each other."

As you can tell, Tori and Zach were NOT included in the gathering at Chris and Amy's house.

But they did share pictures of their own from Christmas, the last one before they become a family of five.

(Yep, Tori is pregnant with her third child!)

"The best gift we get to continuously unwrap? The love of our savior Jesus Christ. What great news we got to celebrate today," wrote Tori as a caption to her series of images.

"I feel so blessed this Christmas and hope you and your family got to find just small piece of hope today.

"Jackson felt our baby move for the first time today and it brought tears to my eyes and reminded me how lucky I really am.

"We also got meet our two newest cousin friends today, and spent time with lots of family!"

Concluded the beloved Little People, Big World star:

Today is not about the gifts (even though they are SO much fun!) it’s about Jesus and family, and truly that’s all that matters.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!