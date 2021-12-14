Mark Howard: Cause of Death Revealed for Late Below Deck Captain

We have an update on the tragic passing of Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Mark Howard.

As reported in late Octoberr, Howard passed away at his home amid confusing circumstances.

According to the Fernandina Beach Police Department, Mark’s wife, Susan Howard, discovered her husband's body in a room above their garage.

He had "blood coming from the area of the right side of his face” and had seemingly died several days prior, the police report stated at the time.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, the official medical examiner's report was made public.

It lists Howard's cause of death is listed as hypertensive cardiovascular disease with chronic alcoholism listed as a contributory cause.

His manner of death was also described as natural.

Howard helped anchor Season 1 of the Bravo series in 2016, leading the crew of the Ionian Princess.

He was 65 at the time of his passing.

"Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard," the cable network said in a statement.

"As the captain of the first season of Below Deck Med, he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."

Shortly after Howard was found, an investigation was opened because the initial police report noted that the responding officers “could not tell if trauma was present.'

They also wrote back then that Susan had “blood on the right leg of her pants,” which she told authorities was from when she discovered her late husband.

However, the police could not rule out foul play.

Until now.

Not long after the tragic news of Howard's passing went viral, numerous cast members in the Below Deck franchise offered their condolences on social media.

"RIP Captain Mark Howard," former co-star Tiffany Copeland wrote on Twitter, while sharing two group photos that featured herself with Howard.

"You were a joy to be around."

Hannah Ferrier added:

"Rest In Peace my friend. You were a great captain, friend and colleague. Always the gentleman. You will be missed."

Prior to making his Bravo debut, Howard opened up about the level of experience required to successfully manage a yacht and its crew.

“This is the pinnacle of charter yacht operation and the best of the best people go to the Med,” he told Entertainment Tonight in 2016.

“We had some newbies, but we had a lot of experience as well. That really made a big difference in what we were able to do and the service we were able to provide for the charter clients...

"In the end, everyone got to that professional level and gave it their heart and gave it all they could.”

May Mark Howard rest in peace.