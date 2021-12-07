Paul "PK" Kemsley, Husband of Real Housewives' Dorit Kemsley, Arrested for DUI

In late October, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was a victim of an armed home invasion.

The attackers made off with a fortune in stolen goods, leaving Dorit traumatized but alive, her children safe.

Now, her husband finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

PK was stopped in traffic and arrested, charged with a DUI.

TMZ reports that Paul "PK" Kemsley had this run-in with the California Highway Patrol just weeks after the home invasion.

In the wee hours of November 23, law enforcement claims to have observed his gray Bentley driving in a worrisome pattern through traffic on the 101 freeway.

Officers decided to stop him, pulling him over.

Law enforcement reports that PK was cooperative during the traffic stop.

They did, however, arrest him.

PK reportedly agreed to submit to a breathalyzer test upon their return to the police station.

Apparently, PK tested at 0.081 percent blood alcohol when pulled over.

At the police station, he tested at 0.073.

While the initial results are slightly above California's 0.08 legal limit, the latter is below it.

He was cited for a DUI.

PK was released upon his own recognizance and driven home by Highway Patrol after being detained, but not booked, for one hour.

According to PK's attorney, he had enjoyed a glass of wine with dinner and of course regrets not finding another means of getting home.

As we mentioned, this happened less than one month after the harrowing home invasion.

PK was out of town at the time.

Dorit and her children, however, were home.

Three masked men broke into the Kemsley home.

Often, Dorit's children might have been in the master bedroom, as is sometimes the case when PK is out of town.

But because Dorit was tired that evening, she put her children in their beds so that she could sleep -- and may have spared them a lifetime of processing trauma as a result.

The armed home invaders came face-to-face with Dorit and seemed, she said, surprised to see her.

The men made off with more than $100,000 worth of valuables stolen from the home.

Among other things, they stole jewelry and Dorit's expensive purses.

Dorit begged the criminals to not kill her.

Thankfully, she is alive to tell the tale.

She is grateful to be alive, but was clearly rattled by the horrifying encounter.

Many people with such experiences are never quite the same again.

While trauma is less damaging for adults -- who have better coping mechanisms to process these experiences -- it can still be indelible.

We hope that Dorit is continuing to process what happened. Recovering your mental health can be more important than any lost goods.

It is troubling that PK had a DUI, but given how marginal the blood alcohol test was, it could have been a lot worse.

Everyone needs to use good judgment before drinking to ensure that they can safely get home.

Driving while intoxicate is not just about one's own safety, but about the safety of others. We are so relieved that no one was hurt.