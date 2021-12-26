Josh Duggar Spent Christmas All Alone, Dined on Gross Jail Food

Josh Duggar did not receive any coal in his stocking this year.

Not literally, that is.

The former reality TV star,who was convicted on two counts of child sex abuse charges just a few weeks ago, didn't fare much better, though.

According to The Sun, Duggar spent Christmas all by himself on Saturday.

Not only wasn't the 33-year old visited by any family members... he was kept isolated from other inmates as well.

As previously reported, Duggar was taken into custody immediately following his conviction -- and then quickly placed in solitary confinement out of concerns for his safety.

The guy is known a known pedophile.

And you can imagine why there's no type of person lower on the totem pole in jail, right?

Said a source at the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas to the aforementioned publication late last week:

“People in solitary do not get to eat with others.

"They get served alone in their cell, but they get the same food everyone else does.”

And just what does this entail?

No special breakfast or lunch was served on December 25, but an exception was made for Christmas dinner, The Sun reports.

He and his fellow inmate allegedly dined on "turkey and gravy, candied carrots, mashed potatoes, a roll with margarine and a spice cake."

And to drink?

"The beverage will be a fortified drink mix," this insider says.

As far as we can tell, no members of Josh's family made any mention of him on Christmas, either.

Wife Anna didn't release any sort of statement that mentioned prayers for her husband on this holy occasion, although that shouldn't really come as a surprise.

Anna is yet to say anything about Josh's arrest or conviction in public.

Observers have therefore been left to wonder just what Anna is thinking these days.

Josh is expected to be held at the Washington County Correctional Facility until his sentencing, which will take place in Mach our April.

He "is cordoned off from the general population," a different source previously explained to The Sun.

"He is in a holding cell by himself. We do this for every sex offender.

"We are holding him separately for his own safety."

Duggar, of course, was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography in April 2021.

He has since been found guilty of downloading dozens and dozens of sexually graphic videos and photos of kids under 12 years old.

During Duggar's trial, federal agents testified to the horror of what they discovered in May 2019 on the father of seven's workplace computer.

At one point, a truly horrifying video was even played in court.

After the jury reached its unanimous verdict, Judge Timothy Brooks said that he plans to sentence the disgraced star in four months.

"Mr. Duggar 100 percent has been compliant awaiting trial," Brooks noted at the time.

"I appreciate that and I wanted to acknowledge that.

"However, because of the guilty offenses, he must be detained regardless of flight risk, so there will be a mandatory detention."

Duggar has been behind bars ever since.

He has not seen his kids or any relatives during this time.