Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date: Revealed! At Last!

Lady Whistledown just delivered the perfect Christmas present.

On Saturday morning, Netflix dropped the news for which millions of fans have been waiting anxiously -- ever since December 25, 2020 when Bridgerton arrived on the scene.

Oh, yes.

We finally know the release date for Bridgerton Season 2.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced drama will return with new episodes on March 25.

In the footage unveiled this weekend on Twitter, the show's actors and actresses are handed a single sheet of paper as their eyes bulge out with excitement.

"Is that Whistledown?" asks Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), adding:

"What's she got to say today, the cheeky little mistress."

Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) then reveals the answer along with her co-stars, saying in front of the camera:

"Happy anniversary to our buzzy ton. It is customary for a first anniversary, to gift paper, dear readers. I do hope you find this one informative. Bridgerton returns March 25."

According to Netfliix itself, Bridgerton is the streaming service's most-watched series in history, having been viewed by 63 million households.

It is based on a number of books written by Julia Quinn.

Following the hugely-popular first season, star Rege-Jean Page announced he was leaving the program.

This came as a surprise at first, but we've since learned that the next chapter of this story will center on Anthony (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a suitable bride.

The season will also introduce the character of Kate Sharma (played by Sex Education’s Simone Ashley).

Scroll down for an official Netflix synopsis...

Motivated by a duty to uphold his family’s name, Anthony’s search for the perfect debutante are ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina (newcomer Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions and does everything in her power to stop his and Edwina’s union.

Elsewhere, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to juggle navigating 19th-century London and keeping her secret identity/occupation from those nearest and dearest.

Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen.

On Season 1, Anthony’s younger sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her crush Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Page), met, bickered, had tons of sex... and eventually got married and fell in love.

For more intel on what you can expect on Season 2, check out the slideshow below: