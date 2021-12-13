Josh Duggar: Held in Solitary Confinement Following Conviction!

It's been five days since Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, but so far, the disgraced former reality star has received a mere glimpse of the suffering that awaits him.

Josh is currently being held in a county jail in Fayetteville, Arkansas as he awaits his April sentencing hearing.

He'll eventually be transferred to a federal facility, and there's already been a good deal of speculation with regard to where Josh will be imprisoned.

Since he was convicted of federal offenses, the Bureau of Prisons could theoretically ship him anywhere in the country, but out of respect for Josh's wife and children, he'll probably be kept close to home.

There's also been speculation with regard to whether or not Josh will be allowed to see his children, but unless Anna divorces him -- which seems highly unlikely -- Duggar's seven children will probably be his most frequent visitors.

It's unclear if Duggar is eligible to receive visitors currently.

But if he is, then they're just about the only people he sees over the course of a day.

According to a new report from In Touch, Josh is being held in solitary confinement as he awaits his sentencing.

“He has his own small cell and is away from other criminals,” a source tells the outlet.

Prison officials have apparently indicated that this decision was made for Josh's safety.

The incarcerated life is usually even harder on child sex offenders than it is on inmates who have been convicted of other types of crimes.

Josh is both famous and a known predator, so he's far more likely to become a victim of violence than other inmates.

We know what you're thinking -- maybe it wouldn't be such a bad thing for Josh to endure a savage beating.

But as it's the job of corrections officers to ensure that no violence takes place behind prison walls, it makes sense that Josh is receiving additional protection.

It remains unclear if Josh will continue to be separated from the general prison population once he arrives at his permanent home at a yet-to-be-determined federal facility.

In general, solitary confinement is the most dreaded punishment that a prison can dole out.

Many have even called for the practice to be outlawed, as they believe it to be a form of psychological torture.

But for Josh, it might be the only way to ensure that he lives to see his sentencing hearing.

It's unclear at this time if the 33-year-old is also on suicide watch.

As for Anna, insiders say Josh's long-suffering wife is "completely devastated" by the situation, as one might expect.

As far as we know, Anna still believes that Josh is innocent.

Throughout Josh's trial, insiders indicated that his wife believes he was framed by the Biden administration and never would have been arrested had Donald Trump been re-elected.

We suppose that's the level of delusion that one needs in order to remain married to Josh Duggar.

Fortunately, Anna at least has the decency to feel some sympathy for the victims, as well.

One insider tells In Touch that Anna feels that “her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt."

“She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims," the source adds.

Of course, Anna has remained stubborn in her belief that it was not her husband who victimized those innocent children.

And so, as soon as she's able, Anna will probably be visiting Josh as frequently as the rules permit -- and sadly, she'll almost certainly be bringing her children along with her.