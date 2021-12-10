Jessa Duggar Reacts to Josh Verdict: Thank God He's Going Away!

We learned a lot about Josh Duggar during his child pornography trial.

And naturally, it was all very, very unpleasant.

Now, we're learning even more about Josh in the aftermath of his verdict, and the biggest bombshell is that several members of his family really don't like him.

So maybe the Duggars aren't as insane as we thought!

First, Amy Duggar reacted to the verdict with grief for the victims, but profound gratitude for the system that finally put her predatory cousin behind bars.

Shortly thereafter, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard broke their silence.

Like Amy, they admitted to feeling a confusing mix of emotions, but chief among them was relief that justice had been served.

The verdict was no doubt especially poignant to Jill, who is not only Josh's sister but one of his victims.

Along with three of her sisters, Jill was molested by Josh when she was a child.

Jessa, who is the next-youngest Duggar daughter, was also victimized by Josh, but she's thus far remained silent on the topic of her brother's conviction.

However, it appears that Jessa has authorized her husband, Ben Seewald, to speak on her behalf.

Ben tweeted out a statement about the trial earlier today, and from his use of plural pronouns, fans assumed that he did so with Jessa's approval.

"From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led," Seewald wrote.

"We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils," Ben continued.

"Our hearts break for Josh's family and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring."

Jessa and Ben seem to be joining the others who have spoken out as wanting the world to know that they're saddened by the verdict, but not because of any sympathy for Josh.

Unlike Jill, Jessa did make an appearance in court during Josh's trial.

That doesn't mean, of course, that she feels any more compassion for her disgraced brother.

After all, Derick Dillard was in court every day, and we know from the statement that he and Jill released that the recent law school grad is no fan of Josh.

The Dillards explained Derick's daily attendance by noting that they "have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court."

As a result of Derick's attendance, they explained, the couple can now say with absolute certainty that the jury did the right thing.

"After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today, consistent with the truth beyond a reasonable doubt," Jill and Derick wrote.

"Josh's actions have rippled far beyond the epicenter of the offense itself. Children have scars, but his family is also suffering the fallout of his actions," the Dillards continued.

"Our hearts are sensitive to the pains Josh's wife, Anna, and their seven children have already endured and will continue to process in the future. This trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else," the couple concluded.

"Josh's family has a long road ahead. We stand with them, we are praying for them, and we will seek to support them however we can during this dark time.

Thankfully, it seems the family is united in its concern for the welfare of Anna and her seven children.

No doubt Josh's wife and children will need all the help they can get in the years to come.