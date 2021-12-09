Amy Duggar Reacts to End of Cousin's Child Porn Trial: Justice Must Be Served!

According to the American justice system, one is innocent until proven guilty.

But that's not how social media works.

Therefore, Amy Duggar has come out and stated plainly what she think should happen now that both sides in her cousin's child pornography case have called their final witnesses:

She thinks Josh Duggar should go to prison. For a very long time.

On Tuesday, Duggar's defense team rested its case, prompting closing arguments to take place the following morning.

As of this writing, the jury is locked in deliberations, with a verdict expected any hour now.

Will Josh Duggar be found guilty and face decades in jail for allegedly downloading sexually graphic material of minors?

Or will be found not guilty because the jurors possess reasonable doubt over whether or not he was actually responsible for the downloading of said material?

For her part, Amy has a strong opinion.

"Stop & PRAY today that there is justice for the CHILDREN," wrote Josh's outspoken relative on Instagram, repeating a similar sentiment on her Twitter page.

You can see for yourself here:

Amy has been estranged from her more famous loved ones for years.

She generally kept quiet and generally wished the other Duggars well any time the subject was broached, however.

But then Josh got arrested in April on two counts of child pornography possession ... and Amy has taken every opportuniity available to blast the alleged pedophile on social media in response.

Earlier this week, for example, Amy compared Josh to a rabid dog -- strongly implying that he should be put down.

This isn't the first time Amy has cited the need for justice when it comes to her cousin, either.

"Today is a heavy day," the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote on her Instagram Story when the trial kicked off on November 30.

She added at the time:

"This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served."

In another message last week, Amy went off as follows:

"Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee.

"Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence."

UPDATE: Josh Duggar has been found guilty on both count.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Stay tuned to The Hollywood Gossip over the coming hours, days and weeks to learn more about this developing situation.