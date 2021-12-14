Isabel Roloff Reveals "Wild and Traumatic" Delivery, Gives Thanks for Amazing Husband

Isabel Roloff is happy.

She's grateful.

And she's downright exhausted.

For a very, very understandable reason.

The former Little People, Big World star gave birth to her first child on December 4, with husband Jacob Roloff simply writing one vague Tweet as a way of confirming the blessed news.

About a week later, Jacob revealed his son's name and delved a bit more into his adventures in fatherhood thus far.

"I already feel an endless love and fierce protection for this boy," he wrote on Instagram, adding:

"Mama Juj was an absolute superhero in the process, and my love and appreciation for her grows more every day."

Now, Isabel herself has provided fans with an extensive update -- and it sounds like she had a very challenging labor and delivery.

"Tired and happy," wrote Isabel over a selfie on Monday, adding at the time:

"A lot of you are asking if I had a c section. No, but my birth plan completely flew out the window, it was almost comical.

"At least now I can kind of reflect on it with some humor."

Continued Isabel, shedding a bit of light on what transpired and how it impacted her newborn:

"It was wild and traumatic and maybe I'll share my birth story sometime. For now

"I'm just glad I adapted and trusted the entire process. I would do it all again to get Mateo here safely.

"Now for lots of rest and post party healing."

Over on Instagram, meanwhile, Isabel gave thanks for her spouse... and also revealed that Mateo needed extra medical assistance after he came into the universe.

"You as a father has completely exceeded my expectations beyond anything I thought possible. The fierce love you feel for him is palpable," she wrote of her husband and son.

"The way you hardly let him spend a minute alone in the NICU. The way you stay up with him and let me sleep. The way you haven’t let a day go by without telling me I’m a superhero.

"The way you love both baby and I the way we deserve to be loved. I am just so glad we’re in this thing together, Jacob. I love you more each day."

This is the first we've heard of Mateo having to spend time in the NICU.

It does sound, thankfully, as if he's doing okay at the moment, however.

We send both the infant and his parents nothing but the very.

Just last month, Audrey Roloff gave birth to her third child.

Then, a couple weeks later, Tori Roloff announced she was pregnant with her third child.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori wrote on November 17.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"