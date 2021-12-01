Farrah Abraham is Back! Watch Her Return to Teen Mom!

Farrah Abraham has a known history of letting people come in her backdoor.

On MTV Tuesday night, however, the former Teen Mom OG cast member just strolled right in the front.

The polarizing personality -- who was fired in 2017 after starring in a number of X-rated videos online -- made her stunning return to the franchise via a recorded message that aired during the latest reunion special.

She did so as a way to tease and promote Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

In case you haven't heard, Teen Mom: Family Reunion will be an eight-episode series that features Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout, along with the stars of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

It will debut on January 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

"I had such a good time catching up with you on the set of Family Reunion," said Farrah on the reunion, as you can see below, adding:

"Now, it's true, some drama went down... [but] have a great reunion. No storming off!"

Indeed, according to earlier reports, some serious drama did go down between Abraham and her ex-colleagues.

About two months ago, we first learned that Abraham had been cast on this spinoff -- much to the surprise of Amber, Maci and company.

They weren't told that Farrah would be appearing on the new program.

And an actual fight broke out shortly after she arrived!

“They wanted a big reaction,” a behind the scenes insider told The Ashley's Reality TV Roundup of why producers didn't tell other cast members that Abraham was on board.

“They definitely got what they wanted: everything basically exploded on the set…again.”

Meaning what, exactly?

“Everyone was absolutely pissed when they found out about Farrah. Words were said,” the source told this website

Continued this report:

“One of the Teen Mom OG girls actually flipped some furniture in anger.

"Another girl threw something [toward Farrah] and it hit a different cast member on accident.

"It was complete chaos.”

According to an MTV press release, Family Reunion will be “the mother of all vacations” in which the stars and their partners will “connect with one another and celebrate their unique bonds during a unique getaway, with fun, sun and new friendships.

They’ll also "reunite with surprise cameos from the past and present."

Abraham, of course, was one of those surprises.

Since getting the boot by MTV, the Celebrity Big Brother alum hasn't exactly mended fences with her former co-stars.

The mom to 12-year-old daughter, Sophia got into a physical altercation with Portwood during the 2016 Teen Mom reunion.

The following year, Abraham referred to her castmates from the show as “the Three Stooges."

Farrah has since claimed, however, that she's moved far past these feuds.

Last year, Abraham told Us Weekly that she was not in contact with those who have remained on the program.

But she held no ill will toward then, either.

“I don’t speak to people who don’t support me or bash me, who have tried to hurt me or my family,” Abraham said in February 2020.

“I wish all of the women all the best. I think that’s great -- keep doing what they’re doing!”