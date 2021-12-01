Jenny Slatten Accused by Fan: Did She Seduce Sumit When He Was Only 14?

On the Season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh were married.

This was a long time coming, after three seasons, countless delays, and many years of being together.

But ... how many years, exactly?

One of Jenny's followers confronted her, accusing her of having seduced her much younger husband when he was only 14.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh were married at the Arya Samaj temple.

It was a plan that they had previously considered but had set aside in favor of a courthouse marriage, one that would take weeks for approval.

However, India's government declined to renew Jenny's visa, which effectively made the decision for them.

This milestone only came after many hurdles, but not everyone was in a purely celebratory mood.

"Congratulations," a Facebook commenter wrote to Jenny.

That commenter then asked: "Did I hear that you met Sumit when he was 14 while staying with his parents???"

"Seriously," Jenny replied with an exhasperated emoji.

What the person was accusing Jenny of would be a crime -- in the United States or in India, where the age of consent is 18.

But we all do remember hearing that Jenny slept with Sumit many years ago, at his parents' house.

Is that why Sumit's parents, Sahna and Anil, dislike Jenny so much?

Sometimes, in many countries and cultures, parents grudgingly accept that their adult child is with an older partner who preyed upon and groomed them as a minor.

That doesn't mean that they have to like them. And until very recently, Sumit's parents were pulling out all of the stops to sabotage that relationship.

Here is what we know:

In 2013 or 2014 (possibly beginning one year and ending the next), Jenny flew to India to meet Sumit in person.

This was after he had catfished her -- a deception that somehow led to a fruitful and more authentic relationship.

During that time, Jenny did overstay her welcome in the Singh household, but got along well with Sahna.

She also hooked up with Sumit.

In fact, Jenny later revealed to the camera that she deflowered Sumit during this visit.

It's not clear if Sumit's parents initially realized that Jenny and Sumit were in a romantic, sexual relationship.

They thought that the two had simply struck up an unlikely friendship despite the age gap.

Nonetheless, Jenny and Sumit embarked on a relationship journey that would last to this day (and beyond).

Much of that relationship was long distance, as Jenny did end up having to return to America.

Sumit's parents eventually put it together that he was sleeping with the much older woman.

In an effort to put a stop to this, they forced him into an arranged marriage with a woman he neither knew nor loved.

Sumit did not tell Jenny or production about this marriage.

Jenny and producers alike only learned what had happened after Sumit's in-laws showed up to where he was living with Jenny.

From Jenny's description, they all but kidnapped him. It was a traumatic event.

Eventually, Sumit was able to persuade his parents to allow him to get a divorce -- which was no easy feat.

This bad experience left Sumit with the impression that marriage was itself harmful, and that it changed people.

He and Jenny had been living as a married couple in all but name for some time, but he repeatedly pumped the brakes at the topic of having a wedding.

But is Jenny a sexual predator who groomed a younger man until she could get away with marrying him?

Like ... of course not, to the point where such an absurd challenge wasn't worth her time to debunk.

Sumit is now in his thirties. He was a grown man in his twenties when Jenny first boinked him.

Yes, they have an eyebrow-raising age gap, and Jenny is about twice his age.

Age gaps can be hugely problematic when one party is barely an adult, or when the older partner makes a habit of only dating very young adults.

But mischaracterizing Sumit's age by more than a full decade just to make Jenny seem creepy is weird. How could anyone believe that?