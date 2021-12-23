Alicia Witt Speaks Out After Shocking Death of Her Parents

Alicia Witt is in a state of shock.

And also a state of mourning.

According to numerous reports, the bodies of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, were discovered at their Massachusetts home on December 20, leaving the veteran actress without a mother and a father.

In a statement, Witt explained that she asked a relative to check out her parents after having not heard from them for a few days.

A short time later, she and her loved ones learned the awful reason why.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them," Witt said on Wednesday.

"Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

While the Worcester Police Department could not reveal the identity of the victims, authorities did confirm yesterday to E! News that cops were dispatched to a residence in the area -- and discovered a male and a female deceased.

Police have yet to confirm the causes of death.

However, they said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The deaths are not considered suspicious at this time.

A neighbor told The Worcester Telegram and Gazette this week that the couple rarely stepped out of their home.

In recent weeks, neighbors reportedly had offered to help the pair because their home fell into disrepair.

Robert and Diane politely declined, however.

Witt is likely best known for roles in Orange is the New Black, Nashville, Friday Night Lights and The Walking Dead.

Just this past September, the actress told The Boston Globe how her mother played a role in her big break when she was discovered as a kid by a producer from That’s Incredible!.

“The producer saw a photo of me reading in a magazine and got in touch and asked if I had anything I could do on the show.

"My mom had, at that point, taught me how to do a scene from Romeo and Juliet. I was 5,” she said.

“Two years later, the casting director for Dune was searching for someone to play the role of Alia and [saw that clip]. It was serendipity.”

Most recently, Witt published a book called Small Changes: A Rules-Free Guide to Add More Plant-Based Foods, Peace, and Power to Your Life.

In it, she reveals the lessons she learned throughout her life and illustrious career.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of her parents.

May Robert Witt and Diane Witt rest in peace.