Lindsay Lohan: ENGAGED to Bader Shammas!

by at .

By the time she was old enough to vote, Lindsay Lohan was one of the biggest stars on the planet.

But we probably don't need to tell you that her life hasn't been following the traditional A-lister trajectory in recent years.

Between the failed reality shows, the weird foreign business ventures (with the weird fake accents to match), and the slew of brushes with the law, it wasn't long before LiLo went from headliner to punchline.

But insiders say Lohan is planning a comeback in 2022, and it seems she's getting an early start by ending '21 on a high note!

Lindsay and Bader

Yes, Lindsay took to Instagram Sunday morning to announce her engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas!

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan captioned a set of photo of herself and Shammas.

As you can see, Lindsay's massive new rock is on full display in the pics.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Photo

Little is known about Shammas, other than the fact that works in finance as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai.

Lindsay has been living in Dubai for the past seven years, and she's been dating Shammas since 2018.

"Lohan's relationship with Bader is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now," one insider tells UK tabloid The Sun.

Lindsay and Bader Image

"He is a legitimate guy. He's not an actor, he's not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse."

On Instagram, fans were overjoyed by the news, and Lohan's post racked up over 800,000 likes in just 24 hours.

"So happy to see you happy! Love you Lindsay," one follower commented, according to UK tabloid the Mirror.

Lindsay In the Desert

"Congratulations @bader.shammas you both have found your soul mates wish you both a life time of happiness health and love."

Lindsay has been pretty tight-lipped about her personal life in recent years, but insiders say that may soon change as the former child star seeks to reintroduce herself to the public.

Sadly, there's no truth to the rumors that Lindsay will be starring in The Real Housewives of Dubai (at least not for the show's first season).

But the 35-year-old Mean Girls actress is planning to regain her place as one of Hollywood's best-known actresses.

LiLo at the Beach

As recently as last year Lindsay was planning to move back to America, but sources say her plans were complicated by Covid.

And now, her plans may have been further complicated by her love life.

We suppose it's possible that Shammas would be willing to uproot his finance career and make a fresh start of it in the US, but it sounds like he's the breadwinner in the relationship, so that might not be the smartest idea at the moment.

Lindsay on the Beach

Whatever the case, it sounds like this couple is sufficiently well-heeled that Lindsay will be able to make trips to New York and LA for auditions when the need arises.

But hey, listen to us getting bogged down by details!

The important thing is that these two found love, and hope they'll be happy together for many, many years to come.

LiLo's been through a lot, and we can't think of anyone in Hollywood who's more deserving of an epic second act!

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Lindsay Lohan Biography

Lindsay Lohan Photo
Lindsay Lohan is a troubled actress that hasn't starred in a mainstream movie in years. The star has been arrested for drug possession... More »
Born
Birthplace
New York City
Full Name
Lindsay Dee Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Photos

Lindsay and Bader Image
Lindsay and Bader
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Photo
Lindsay In the Desert
Lindsay Lohan In Bed
Lindsay Lohan: Topless on the 'Gram

Lindsay Lohan Quotes

Tell him he's f*cking amazing, and I want to meet him.

Lindsay Lohan [on Michael Phelps]

I just want to live a happy, healthy year and continue on the path I've been on and be with the person I care about and my family.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan Videos

Lindsay Lohan Alarms Fans with Bizarre, Incoherent TikTok Ad
Lindsay Lohan Alarms Fans with Bizarre, Incoherent TikTok Ad
Lindsay Lohan In a See-Through Dress
Lindsay Lohan In a See-Through Dress
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Recap: Jonitta Smacks Gabi
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Recap: Jonitta Smacks Gabi