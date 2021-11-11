Travis Scott: Critics Demand Accountability as Astroworld Death Toll Reaches 9

More tragic news out of Houston this week, as multiple media outlets have now confirmed that a ninth concertgoer has lost her life after being trampled by the crowd at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.

According to TMZ, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani passed away today as a result of injuries sustained during Friday's concert at NRG Park.

The Texas A&M senior was declared brain dead and placed on a ventilator after being she transported from the concert to a nearby hospital.

Shahani suffered several heart attacks, and a rep for the family says she was dropped on her head as she was being transported out of the crowd by first responders.

Shahani's passing brings the death toll to nine, and sadly, that number might rise again before the week is out.

A 9-year-old boy named Ezra Blount remains hospitalized after being trampled at the concert.

A source tells TMZ that Blount is "fighting for his life."

The site also reports that Blount's family has filed suit against Scott and Live Nation with the help of famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Scott has vowed to cover funeral costs for the families of those who were killed at the concert.

The rapper has issued two statements about the indicent, during which hundreds were injured in an incident that police have described as a mass casualty event.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," Scott said on Twitter on Saturday.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he continued.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

Travis elaborated on his Instagram Story page Saturday night, writing:

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time.

"My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

In addition to the nine who lost their lives, more than 300 people sustained injuries at the concert.

The incident remains steeped in mystery, as investigators continue to search for answers.

While it remains unclear what exactly sparked the deadly stampede, it appears as though the injuries were accidental, and police believe no individuals within the crowd intended to injure anyone.

Critics have called for the concert's promoters to be arrested, and numerous celebrities have come forward to defend Scott, including Kylie Jenner, who is currently pregnant with the rapper's second child.

No criminal charges have been filed, but Scott and others who were involved in the planning and promotion of the event are likely to be named in a slew of upcoming civil suits.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.