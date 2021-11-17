Amy Roloff and Chris Marek: All the Photos from Their Hawaiian Honeymoon!

Amy Roloff missed the birth of her latest grandchild last week.

But the Little People, Big World star had a pretty darn good excuse:

She wasn't on the mainland.

She was celebrating her recent wedding to Chris Marek -- but jetting off to Hawaii!

"Having a good time in lovely Maui Hawaii for our getaway," wrote Amy on Instagram as a caption to the photos above and below four days ago.

"The bluest of waters, snorkeling, dolphins, drinks, seafood, sandy beaches… I could go on. The best part? We get to share this adventure … and many more… together.

"I love you Chris."

The mother of four added the hashtags: #amyandchrismlovestory #ouradventurecontinues.

Roloff and Marek got married on August 28, meaning they delayed their honeymoon for a little bit.

"Had a lot of snorkeling, a little bit of sun, hanging out at the beach, the waves, the water... Now it's back to reality, we're coming home!" added Amy in a video on her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Based on this same footage, it looks like the newlyweds enjoyed themselves a Mai Tai to close out their romantic adventure.

How fun!

On November 9, TLC aired a special Little People, Big World episode that centered entirely around Chris and Amy's big day.

As part of the special, viewers were able to get a glimpse at both husband and wife exchanging vows with one another.

“You were a very unexpected surprise. I don’t think it was love at first sight for both of us -- for either of us,” Chris said at the altar.

He then fought back tears and added:

“Our love has grown from a much deeper connection that comes with time and experience and common ground.

"You are finally the one that I have found that I can trust my heart with.

"I make this promise to you to do all I can to deserve your love and to never break your heart.”

Yup. We're gonna need a moment, folks...

Amy, who divorced her first husband in 2016, then chimed in as follows:

“You’ve helped me to open up my heart again little by little because you were also willing to open up yours to me.

“You have become my best friend.

"You are definitely my partner, my love, my teammate, and the one I look forward to going on this life journey with for the rest of my life.”

As cited at the outset of this post, the only downside for Amy is that she wasn't around when Audrey Roloff gave birth to a son named Radley.

After she delivered the child and shared a slew of sweet photos of her newborn, though, Amy commented on her daughter-in-law's post:

"I can’t wait to meet him when I get back from Hawaii.

"I’m coming on over Wednesday."