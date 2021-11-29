Kim Kardashian: Kanye Can Pray All He Wants! We're NOT Getting Back Together!

Over the weekend, Kanye West posted a rant declaring that God would reunite him with Kim Kardashian.

It's not hard to work out why he's feeling that way: Kim has moved on.

Over the weekend, she was once again spotted with Pete Davidson.

Kanye can pray all that he likes, but Kim has no interest in halting their divorce or getting back together. He blew it.

An inside source spoke to HollywoodLife about whether Kanye West's loud declarations are going to work.

“Make no mistake about it," the insider assured, "Kim is not getting back together with Kanye."

The source added: "Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out."

“Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done," the insider affirmed.

The source detailed that she told him this many "months ago when she filed for divorce.”

Besides, most of the work in ending their marriage has already been done.

“Her and Kanye even amicably divided most of their assets," the insider noted, "including their house."

The source pointed out: "Kanye was even satisfied with the co-parenting situation that they had worked out."

So what has changed? Well, Kim upgraded to a younger, hotter guy, and Kanye can't handle it.

“On top of that, he was dating a model," the insider continued.

"It wasn’t until Kanye saw that Kim was moving on too that he decided that he and Kim were going to work things out," the source added.

"But," the insider explained, "it is too late for that and it is not how this works."

“Kanye is extra bothered because she is hanging out with Pete," the source added.

The insider detailed that this is "because he had some beef with Pete from when he went on SNL wearing his MAGA hat and this is known."

Kanye went on a truly unhinged rant at the SNL audience in 2018, prompting a compassionate but funny bit from Pete the following week.

"So, the fact that Kim started to hang out with Pete bothered Kanye in general," the source reasoned.

"And now that he sees she is really enjoying being around him," the insider continued.

The source shared that "her family thinks it is just making him that much more upset."

“Her sisters do not understand why no one in Kanye’s circle, or none of his friends, have pulled him aside," the insider complained.

The source continued: "And said, ‘Hey Kanye I don’t think your wife is coming back to you.’"

The insider commented: "It’s almost embarrassing for him at this point."

“Kanye is not saying these things to Kim directly about wanting to work it out," the source observed.

The insider admitted: "even if he did, the outcome would be no different."

The ship has sailed.

"Regardless of what happens with her and Pete, Kim is not interested in working things out," the source affirmed.

"And," the insider continued, Kim is not interested in "staying married to Kanye."

The source emphasized: "It is over.”

“As far as Kim is concerned, she has shed to many tears for Kanye," the insider reasoned.

"And getting back together with him -- even after him showing his love for her, his desire to reconcile, and PDA pics,” the source continued.

The insider stated: “It is just not in her plans to even consider getting back with him."

"The emotional romantic bond that Kim had for Kanye is gone,” the source explained.

“Too much time has passed to even think about giving Kanye another chance," the insider added.

The source acknowledged: "She has made him know and will continue to make him know since they will forever be bonded by their children."

"She obviously doesn’t want to see him hurting but it’s over," the insider expressed.

The source mentioned: "She can’t see herself getting back to him."

“Kim is someone that is always moving forward," the insider characterized, "and, in this situation, she is not going to start moving backwards."

"She knows the right thing to do for all involved is to not get back involved romantically with Kanye," the source shared.

The insider affirmed that "it is just not the right thing to do and pursue.”

Hopefully, additional sightings like this weekend's -- when Kim and Pete were spotted at the Beverly Hills Hotel -- will get the message across.