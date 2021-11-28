Kanye West: Pray for My Family! We Must Get Back Together!

As it turns out, Kanye West is just like the rest of us.

We may not be as talented of a rapper.

And we may not be as well off financially.

Just like West, however, we, too, have had trouble moving on from past relationships.

Last week, while visiting the L.A. Mission, West delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of being with loved ones.

"Now it's time to restore the families this Thanksgiving. It's all about restoring the family," he told those in attendance.

"This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids."

"That's right," he added and emphasized. "I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family."

The thing is, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

West previously claimed he hasn't seen the official documents, but Kanye legally responded to the divorce filing by submitting his own legal papers in April.

So the guy is likely full of it here.

Or he may be in full-blown denial that his seven-year marriage has come to an end.

The rapper sure sound intent on getting back together with Kim, who recently started dating Pete Davidson.

He said on Wednesday that he believes people can change, explaining:

"The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed in all these relationships. We made mistakes. I've made mistakes.

"I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband. But I'm here to change that narrative."

How very humble of Kanye, huh?

But it may be too little, and it may have come too late.

The Grammy nominee went on and on, saying that he's attempting to express himself in the "most sane" and "calm way possible," adding that he thinks it's crucial to discuss the subject so people see the importance of uniting families.

"I am saying this because if the enemy can separate Kimye, there is going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is okay."

No pressure, Kim, but your estranged spouse thinks a higher power has selected you to set an example for countless others.

"When God, who has already wanted his soul, brings Kimye together, there's gonna be millions of families that are going to be influenced and see that they can overcome, could work as a separation of trauma," the superstar said.

Elsewhere, in a five-minute video titled "Thanksgiving Prayer" posted to his Instagram on Thursday, the 44-year-old once again talked emotionally about his loved ones.

"All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he said.

"I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

West even acknowledged these misactions, from how his "hair-trigger temper" was "heightened" by alcohol... to how his family had to "endure" his manic "episodes," referring to his bipolar disorder.

"I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication," West confessed.

"Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure."

Heck, West even touched on his support for Donald Trump.

"Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat," West sad in the prayer, citing Trump's Make America Great Again apparell.

"I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage."

He also aligned himself with a bigot.

Continued West:

"Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference," he said.

This was a reference to when West publicly discussed how he and his wife considered aborting their first child, North.

The legendary musician even admitted he has an ego, which he said could go past the point of motivating to "just being overbearing," as well as his temper.

"I know none of y'all would ever picture this, but sometimes I scream and that screaming might have helped me tell off everyone who doubted me in music," West said.

"But that screaming did not help me keep my family together."

No, it did not.

We still applaud the self-awareness, though, Ye. You've come a long way.