Little People, Big World: Two More Seasons to Go! At Least!

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek sat down for a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight a few weeks ago.

The discussion centered mostly on the couple's recent marriage and subsequent TLC wedding special, with Amy at one point delving into the lessons she learned from her divorce.

"Just hang on to who you are," she told others who recently split from their spouse.

Toward the end of the back-and-forth, though, Marek dropped a pretty huge nugget as far as the future of Little People, Big World is concerned.

Which is to say: The future is bright!

"We just signed up for two more seasons," Marek told ET, revealing for the first time, we believe, that the show has been (doubly!) renewed.

"Who knows what's gonna happen after that?" he added.

Pretty fantastic news, right?

Little People, Big World has been on the air for 15 years now.

Since its debut, Jacob and Molly Roloff have both decided to walk away, while Audrey andd Jeremy Roloff then did the same in the summer of 2018.

When asked if she still has "passion and love" for filming the series, Amy sounded very excited about continuing on into 2023 at least.

"It depends on other family members who are still a part of it," she noted.

"[But] if we feel like there are different stories to be told from different perspectives and generations... and if people want to hear those stories," then I'm in, she explained.

Tori and Zach Roloff are still part of the show -- and they just announced they're expecting their third child.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori captioned photos of herself, her kids and also her sonogram earlier this month.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

For his part, Zach chimed in as follows:

"We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff."

The Little People, Big World stars are already parents to a daughter named Lilah and a son named Jackson.

They mourned a daughter named Hannah this spring after Tori suffered a miscarriage.

We'll close this post, meanwhile, by quoting an Instagram caption Amy shared over this past holiday weekend:

Life is full of ups and downs and through the roller coaster of everyday life I’m thankful everyday because God reminds me of the family and friends that are in my life and beauty all around me.

I hope we all take a moment - in the hustle and bustle of life and holiday season to be thankful and give thanks.

Lots of love.