Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: We Wanted to Keep Our Relationship a Secret!

Well, folks, it's official.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, we now know that Kim Kardashian and Peter Davidson are dating.

And based on how rapidly the relationship appears to be progressing, it seems that this is no casual hook-up situation.

It was only a few weeks ago that Kim hosted Saturday Night Live, and as far as anyone can tell, that's when she hit it off with Pete.

Shortly thereafter, Kim met Pete in his native Staten Island for what appeared to be a romantic dinner.

At the time, it looked as though the new couple was attempting to keep things on the DL.

But these days, it appears Pete and Kim don't care if the whole world knows that they're hooking up.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to Life & Style that as recently as last week, the couple was attempting to keep things “under wraps.”

They apparently abandoned that effort after realizing that couldn't “keep it a secret any longer so they went public,”

A source tells the tabloid that Kim and Pete simply “got fed up with the hiding and sneaking around."

In fact, it seems they've both come to enjoy all the attention they're receiving.

“They’re proud to be Hollywood’s hottest new item and can’t keep their hands off each other," one insider said.

"The PDA isn’t just for show either, they’re just as affectionate behind closed doors.”

While it's been less than two months since Kim and Pete met on the set of SNL, it seems the couple is getting serious and making plans for the future.

“Kim and Pete’s relationship is moving at a rapid pace. They’re getting super serious. When Pete falls for a woman, he really falls hard,” says the insider.

“He’s besotted with Kim and can’t stop raving about her to his friends, and she says he’s amazing to be around!” the source adds.

“They can’t get enough of each other and have only spent a few days apart since they first started dating. Either she flies to New York City to see him, or he flies to L.A.”

Yes, despite the demands of Pete's SNL shooting schedule, it seems he and Kim are both devoted to making this bi-coastal romance last.

Just last week, Pete and Kim celebrated his birthday together at Kris Jenner's home in Palm Springs.

The venue led many to the conclusion that Kim's family fully approves of this new relationship.

Of course, not all of the important people in her life are giving this new relationship the thumbs up.

Insiders say Kanye West has been trying to win Kim back in recent weeks, and insiders believe he's motivated by his fear of losing her to Pete.

It sounds like the situation is similar to the current one involving Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

That former couple also broke up amicably, but then Scott basically lost his mind when Kourtney got engaged to Travis Barker.

We're thinking both exes might need to just accept their losses and accept that skinny tattooed dudes are having a moment right now.