Josh Duggar: Will His Trial Be Delayed Following Birth of Seventh Child?

Josh Duggar's current legal woes began way back in 2019.

It was in November of that year that agents from the Department of Homeland Security raided a car dealership that was owned by Josh.

At the time, little was known about the raid, and most media outlets that covered it concluded that it was probably the result of some relatively minor infraction, such as an illegal hiring practice.

Needless to say, that turned out not to be the case.

In April of 2020, Duggar fans were shocked by the news that Josh had been arrested on child pornography charges.

It's still unclear why so much time elapsed between the raid and the arrest, but the authorities probably wanted to ensure that their case against Duggar was iron clad before they brought him into custody.

The drama was further drawn out by a request from Josh's lawyers to delay the start of his trial.

Jury selection was initially supposed to begin in June, but is currently scheduled for November 30.

In a case like this, with dozens of underage victims and potentially hundreds of family members eagerly waiting for justice to be served, expediency is crucial, and the decision to delay the trial was met with outrage.

And now, there are fears that Josh might finagle another stay of execution.

As you might have heard, Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, welcomed the couple's seventh child today.

So yes, she got pregnant by Josh knowing that he was being investigated by the federal government for his involvement in a child pornography ring.

Now, the question on the minds of many is this:

Will the birth result in yet more delays in a legal process that's already proceeding at a glacially slow pace?

The good news is, probably not.

The bad news is, Josh's lawyers will almost certainly request another delay, which means there's a remote chance that the trial will be pushed back until 2022.

The defense seems to feel that such delays represent their best chance of beating the odds and earning their client an acquittal or mistrial.

The postponements buy the attorneys time for more pre-trial maneuvering, and thus far, they've taken advantage of every opportunity that's presented itself.

Josh's lawyers have already filed five motions to dismiss evidence, but each one was denied by the court.

But that doesn't mean they're done looking for loopholes.

In the past week, two developments have served as reminders of just how much a shrewd defense attorney can accomplish before a case even goes to trial:

First, Josh's lawyers launched a campaign to prevent the prosecution from using Josh's past sex crimes against him in court.

It seems like the fact that Josh molested five young girls would obviously be relevant to a second set of allegations of similar crimes, but the defense claims otherwise.

Shortly after embarking on that effort, Josh hired a new lawyer, a specialist from the firm that was already representing him.

A request to the judge to allow this new counselor was submitted and approved on Monday.

Why would a new lawyer be added to Josh's legal team at such a late date?

That much isn't clear, but it's another reminder of how much strategizing has taken place between the time when the trial was supposed to begin and now.

So yeah, don't be surprised if Josh's lawyers use the arrival of his seventh kid to try and secure yet another postponement.

Truth be told, it's not clear if Josh is fully prepared to face incarceration.

The deadline for the plea deal that he was offered passed weeks ago.

While Josh could technically plead guilty at any time, the deal is gone and it's not clear if he'd get a new one if he asked.

Meanwhile, Anna has been losing her entire mind over the past seven months.

It has been reported that she fully believes that he is innocent, convinced that this is some sort of persecution or spiritual attack.

That is very consistent with her behavior and with her known beliefs ... and there's more.

Anna's solidarity with Josh has put her at odds with his family, caused her to put her kids last, and more.

At one point, she was reportedly heard blaming President Joe Biden, who was not yet in office when Homeland Security raided Josh's car lot.

Anna has even been said to blame disgraced former president Donald Trump, who almost certainly has no idea who she or her husband even are.

Anna seems to be in denial about much more than the charges against Josh, and may be wholly unprepared for a guilty verdict.

We all know that our justice system is deeply flawed, so we should all brace ourselves for him to not go to prison.

But Anna needs to take real steps to ready herself and her children for the possibility that Josh will rot in prison where he belongs.