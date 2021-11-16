Anna Duggar Welcomes Baby #7!!!!!!

Anna Duggar has welcomed her latest child.

Under the most awkward of circumstances.

The former TLC personality, who announced she was pregnant with her seventh child mere weeks before her husband was arrested on child pornography charges, announced the arrival of her daughter on Tuesday.

“Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” the 33-year old captioned an Instagram photo of her and Josh Duggar's sleeping infant.

She noted on her Instagram Story that the newborn was delivered on October 23 at 2:39 a.m.

Anna confirmed she was expecting back in April, stating at the time:

“It’s a GIRL!!!!! We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can’t wait to hold her in our arms this fall!”

Anna and Josh are also parents to Mackenzie, 11, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 3, and Maryella, 23 months.

As you can see, the couple has a certain theme when it comes to the first names of their children; it's a theme into which Madyson fits perfectly.

Many observers now, of course, are likely curious whether or not Josh has even met his latest daughter.

The oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle's many, many children is accused of downloading sexually explicit videos of boys and girls under the age of 12.

He has been banned by a judge from living under the same roof as his own kids because they are all minors and, as disgusting as it may sound, Josh simply cannot be trusted around young people at the moment.

In 2015, he confessed to molesting little girls (including two of his own sisters) as a teenager.

That same year, he also admitted to cheating on his wife with random women he met online.

Upon apologizing for that monumental mistake in judgment, Josh checked into a rehab facility for a self-proclaimed porn addiction.

The disgraced reality star has now been charged with receiving and possessing child pornography and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted across the board.

Anna, for her part, has said nothing at all about Josh's arrest ever since he was taken into custody and these charges were made public.

According to numerous reports, however, she is remaining by her gross husband's side and even believes Josh is innocent.

In late September, Anna left a courthouse with Josh following a preliminary hearing for his upcoming trial (which is set for November 30), noticably and eerily smirking while locking arms with the probable pedophile.

Said Anna's in-laws after their son was arrested:

We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time.

The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.

We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.

The first count against Josh alleges that he “knowingly received child pornography … between on or about May 14, 2019, and on or about May 16, 2019.”

The charges are federal in nature because they involve transmission of images across state lines, whether by mail, Internet or other means.

The second charge is for possession of “including images of minors under the age of 12 that had been mailed, and shipped and transported using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce."

There's a good chance that Josh goes to prison for a very long time.

We'd normally say, in a case such as this, that we feel terrible for the children of someone behind bars.

But in Duggar's case?

Madyson and her siblings are definitely better off.