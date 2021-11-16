Kim Kardashian: Follow Scott Disick on Instagram! Win $100,000! (This is Not a Scam!)

As you likely have heard about by now, Scott Disick will never follow Kourtney Kardashian into the bedroom ever again for some hanky panky.

Not after his multiple-time baby mama accepted a proposal last month from Travis Barker.

However, Disick's quasi sister-in-law, Kim Kardashian, is now doing everything she can to make sure others across the nation go ahead and follow Disick on Instagram.

And she's garnering quite a bit of backlash for it, too.

On Monday, Kardashian posted the photo directly above to her wildly popular social media page, adding as a lengthy caption to the snapshot:

Who wants to win a $100,000 USD pre loaded credit card + 2 first class flights & 3 night hotel stay in Beverly Hills, California?

You could shop like me if you win this amazing luxury shopping spree & holiday.

Don't worry if you can't travel, it's fully redeemable for $120,000 USD in pre loaded credit cards. It our biggest prize EVER!

Sounds pretty great, right?

Kim went on to explain the two steps needed in order to enter this contest:

Go to @letthelordbewithyou > You must FOLLOW everyone he is following right now (it only takes 90 seconds to enter). Come back here & tell me the first thing you'll buy if you win?

It sure does sound simple, doesn't it?

And also pretty weird and sketchy.

Is this just some way to boost Disick's follower count?

Is there any way to know if anyone actually walks away with the prize Kim is teasing here?

Many critics are asking these questions, and a lot more.

"Oh Kim, what are you doing? This is so embarrassing!" wrote one Reddit user, while another chimed in as follows:

"Do people every actually win these things? I've never seen a winner."

"Erm... has someone hacked Kim's page. What is going on...?" a third asked.

This sort of giveway definitely does seem sort of amateur for the mega millionaire. One would think she'd be very far past it at this point in her career.

Kardashian, of course, has been in the news a lot of late due to her love life.

First, it seems very much as if she's the latest famous woman to grow intrigued by Pete Davidson's allegedly big penis, as Kim and the comedian have been spotted out and about on multiple romantic occasions over the past few weeks.

She's all about banging Davidson, sources say.

At the same time, though, Kanye West seems unable to let his estranged spouse go.

Sitting down for an interview on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, the rapper claimed he had never been served with divorce papers.

He also referred to Kim as his "wife" and said on air:

"I'ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together.

"I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced...That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."