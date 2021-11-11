Isaiah Washington: Grey's Anatomy Should Fire Ellen Pompeo! She's Insane and Disgusting!

Come on, Isaiah Washington.

Tell us how you really feel.

The veteran actor went on quite the Twitter rampage this week, lashing out at a pair of his former Grey's Anatomy co-stars in forceful and controversial fashion.

The rant came days after Washington first trashed Patrick Dempsey as a toxic presence on the set of this ABC drama.

"He was called Pilot Poison. No one wanted him on the show. They wanted Rob Lowe," Washington said late last month as a guest on Tavis Smiley's KBLA Talk 1580 radio show, adding of Dempsey:

"He was not a nice guy from day one."

Washington was fired from Grey's Anatomy in 2007 after hurling a homophobic slur on set -- although he did return later for a surprising cameo.

Dempsey, meanwhile, was also let go from Grey's Anatomy, leaving the show halfway through Season 11 -- although he also returned for a number of episodes years later.

On social media a couple days ago, meanwhile, Washington positively WENT OFF on both Dempsey and Grey's Anatomy lead Ellen Pompeo.

In response to a fan that claiming Demspey was fired from the show due a problem with punctuality, Washington replied:

You actually believe that’s why his contract wasn’t renewed? @PatrickDempsey needed cover. Ntm it’s insanely aggro to yell at cast members after repeatedly being late when ur literally not in charge.

@PatrickDempsey is a raging narcissist!

Washington was only getting started on Monday, however.

After dragging Dempsey hard, the actor went even harder after Pompeo.

I only had maybe 7 scenes with @EllenPompeo for the 3 years I was on the show, Washington wrote.

Executives told @shondarhimes to limit my scenes with her, because I dominated them and revealed her mediocre talent. So I’m a b**h, because I’m talented?

Continued to polarizing star:

This is the Queen that the world loves?

A white woman that publicly disparages a black man and former cast mate? She’s insane and grossly insecure.

She’s disrespectful and disgusting actually.

Back on November 7, Washington alleged that Pompeo was paid $2 million in "hush money" to keep quiet about Dempsey's intolerablle behavior on set back in the day.

He also said he was open to a return to Grey's Anatomy...

... under one condition.

Under one condition that fans are likely to laugh uproariously over.

I’m happy to return to @GreysABC as Dr. Burke once @EllenPompeo is finally gone, he Tweeted.

I’m sure we could get to your anticipated 20th Season with me as the Lead.

Who knows…even Sandra Oh would join me, but @EllenPompeo has to go and you know why.

Washington wrapped up rant with the hashtag #Burke20.

Neither Dempsey nor Pompeo has responded to Washington calling them out in such public and brazen fashion.

We doubt either will do so, either.

In September, meanwhile, Pompeo also made headlines after excerpts from the How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy went viral.

According to the author of that book, Lynette Rice, the Grey's Anatomy cast often has felt the need to "kiss the ring" when it came to Pompeo -- which is to say, they had to seek her permission to do almost anything on set.

Specifically, issues have arisen over when to take backstage photos... who can take backstage photos... and what then happens to these backstage photos.

Talking to E! News in September, Rice shared the story of an unnamed former co-star who ended up without a job because she defied Pompeo's unwritten rules.

"It was this weird thing that she was taking pictures behind-the-scenes.

"But Ellen got to the point where it really became Ellen's set, so you should really check in with mom, just let her know, 'FYI, doing this, are you OK?' She didn't do that."

As a result?

The anonymous series regular met her "downfall," and ultimately was fired from Grey's Anatomy, Rice alleged a few weeks ago.

"You've got to get the book to see who it is," she then teased in the interview.