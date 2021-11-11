Jill Duggar Counts Her Remaining Blessings Amidst Miscarriage, Josh's Trial

This is an especially complicated time to be Jill Duggar.

Jill and Derick are mourning their miscarriage, something that Jill recently shared with the world.

Like the rest of her family, Jill is certainly very aware of her disgraced brother's upcoming trial that begins this month.

Even will all of this weighing down on her, however, she's counting her blessings in the sweetest way.

30-year-old Jill Duggar took to Instagram to share her autumnal antics.

She was not alone, as she spent time outside with her husband, Derick Dillard.

Their sons, 6-year-old Israel and 4-year-old Samuel, were also enjoying the cool (yet unseasonably warm) weather.

Jill shared their good times alongside a caption.

"The weather this weekend was lovely," she affirmed on Instagram.

"And I'm thankful I got to enjoy it with my favorite people," Jill wrote sweetly.

As is so often the case with Instagram posts, Jill included a number of tags.

One was "#CountingMyBlessings."

Another read, more succinctly but in a similar vein, "#Blessed."

In recent months, Jill and Derick have been focused upon healing.

This is because Jill suffered a miscarriage earlier this autumn.

"We recently found out that we were expecting our third baby," the couple stated on their website last month.

"We were all thrilled! It was fun to see so much joy in the boys' faces as we shared the news with them," Jill and Derick recalled.

"They were full of questions," they described, "and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy."

"And," the Dillards continued, "how they would get to be involved along the way and after baby was born."

"However, a few days later we started miscarrying," Jill and Derick revealed.

"Even though it was too early to tell the baby's gender," they shared, "we picked a name."

It was a name "that we feel encompasses our baby's significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard."

Jill shared that she was focused on "taking more family time."

She wrote that she and Derick were "kind of regrouping and getting back into some normal rhythms."

"Just wanted to hop on here and say thank you to family and friends who have reached out and supported us," Jill expressed.

People close to her in real life had been showing her support in meaningful ways.

"Bringing us meals, cleaning our house, all the things," Jill listed.

These are standard helpful things that loved ones do for each other after an illness or a loss. In this case, after both.

Of course, Jill is dealing with more than that.

She, like all of her family, is dealing in her own way with Josh Duggar's latest scandal.

This time, Josh isn't just in trouble with the public or TLC. He's going to trial.

This spring, Josh was arrested by federal authorities on charges of receiving and possessing illegal material.

Downloads of photos and video of the sexual abuse of very young girls were traced to his computer.

These are serious crimes. Josh is currently on home confinement and awaiting trial.

Josh has an upcoming hearing on November 18.

Less than two weeks later, on November 30, his trial begins in earnest.

With any luck, this Thanksgiving could be his last with even a semblance of freedom for decades to come.

No matter the outcome, there will be blowback on the Duggar family -- those who speak out and those who remain silent.

Some, like Jim Bob and Michelle, share responsibility for Josh's wrongdoings over the years, having covered his past crimes and shaped him into who he is.

Others kept his secrets as adults until they were revealed, and know that public outrage is a drawback of being public figures.