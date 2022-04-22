Yvette "Yve" Arellano Deflowered Mohamed Abdelhamed: He Was a Virgin!

Yvette Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed did not appear in the Season 9 premiere of 90 Day Fiance.

They and two other couples will be introduced as the season continues -- with Yve and Mohamed making their debut in Episode 2.

We can already see footage from their first appearance in a sneak peek clip.

Dining out with her friends, Yvette discusses her sex life -- and reveals that Mohamed was a virgin before they met.

In this preview of Season 9, Episode 2, Yvette is channeling a blend of Real Housewives and Sex in the City while dining with friends.

"Okay, so in their culture, there's no public display of affection," her friend says of Mohamed, who is from Egypt.

The friend then asks: "Okay, so then, how long did you wait until you guys had sex?"

The 48-year-old visited 25-year-old Mohamed in Egypt when she visited him and his family.

"You can't like, stay together," Yve explained.

"But, you know, you can stay in the same hotel...let's just say that," she dished to her friends.

"He was a virgin, wasn't he?" another friend asks, clearly already knowing the answer.

There is a momentary pause before Yvette quietly answers: "Yes."

Whether that's true or she's just saying that for Mohamed's benefit is anyone's guess, as we'll explain momentarily.

Yve's friends then have a lot of questions about their sex life.

It is very unusual for a woman in her forties to have sex with someone who has not had sex before, and things that were cute when one's in high school can be red flags when you're a grownup.

So they ask if he knows to hit key erogenous zones, like her clitoris and nipples, making Yvette blush awkwardly.

Without getting too specific, Yve adamantely affirms that Mohamed is a "rockstar" when it comes to sex.

"Let's just say the sex life is just fine," she reassured her friends.

Despite understanding that her friends are asking for the camera's benefit, Yvette adds: "Multiple times a day, okay? Fine."

Yvette spoke to the confessional camera to explain why she and Mohamed had put their relationship over certain cultural demands.

"In the Muslim religion, they don't believe in premarital sex or relations," she acknowledged.

Some other religions have similar restrictions, though because all religious adherents are humans, there are people of all faiths who do or do not make exceptions.

"But we were just basically so convinced that this is the one," Yve tells the camera.

"So I think that that's why we went against things," she reasons, "even though it was breaking rules."

Yvette also admits that discussing all of this with her friends on camera made her "very uncomfortable," though her friend group is never one to hold back.

"I know it's something that in his religion, they don't talk about that much," Yve acknowledged.

"So, I just wanted to be more reserved about that," she explained, "out of respect for him."

Doubtless, production asked her friend group to ask personal questions as they would even if the cameras weren't rolling.