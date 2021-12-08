Usman Umar Says He's Not Scamming Kimberly: I Love Her For Real!

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days' Season 5 trailer showed off seven new couples.

Among the sprawling cast was one, and only one, familiar face: that of Usman Umar.

The Nigerian rapper was previously on the exact same show while in a relationship with an older white American woman, Lisa Hamme.

Now, he's with another older white American woman, Kimberly. Usman insists that it's love, not a scam.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days viewers are familiar with Usman.

His story with "Baby Girl" Lisa Hamme was hard to miss, and it ended very badly.

Lisa was quietly fired by the franchise after a leaked but unaired portion of the Tell All revealed that she had called Usman the N-word.

Usman was clearly the victim in this scenario, and it was refreshing to see a rare moment of accountability for someone as bad as Lisa.

However, there are many lingering questions about Usman and his motives.

Many wonder if 50-year-old Kimberly is simply a new mark whom Usman is using -- to boost his platform and rap career, if not to come to America.

"My type is someone who is going to give me peace," Usman told Entertainment Tonight in an interview.

"I don't actually choose older or younger," he insisted.

"I just need peace in my life," Usman emphasized, "and I think by looking at me right now, you know that I'm at peace."

Usman said that he dated a very different woman, a Black 36-year-old woman named Zara, after things ended with Lisa.

That relationship ended, he claimed, due to the attention that he gets from fans (a familiar relationship problem).

Of course, Usman says that "millions" of fans slide into his DMs to get his attention.

That, Usman shared, is how Kimberly reached out to him -- first as one of his many fans.

In the interview, he praised Kimberly for being "loyal."

Usman gushed: "I love her with all my bones, my heart."

"Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberley, I can say that any way in the world," Usman continued.

"I love her. I'm not shy. I'm not ashamed," he expressed.

"I am proud to say that I love her," Usman announced. "I love her for real."

"A lot of people on my page, a lot of people are saying that my ex and Angela are not representing white American lady well," Usman noted.

It's true that the thought that Angela or Lisa (or Big Ed Brown, or Colt Johnson, or others) "represent" America to international viewers sends chills down people's spines.

"It shows, the way they act on TV. It shows that most white American ladies are trying to be controlling," Usman observed.

"Oh my god, Kimberley is nothing like that," Usman declared. "She is different person, I'm telling you."

Even so, he confessed that their love story has numerous ups and downs.

In the end, Usman shared, he expects that viewers will find their journey: "Romantic, amazing, interesting."

"I'm just saying. If I really want green card, it's easy," Usman said of the scammer accusations.

"Why I'm saying it's easy is that, for anyone who knows me right now, they would say I'm doing well," he boasted.

"You know, like, I'm doing very, very, very well," Usman added. "I can tell you that not all American average person make the money I make in a month."

"I am not actually doing anything to get to America ... but if there's a reason for me to go to America, so be it," Usman announced.

"You know, I think it's a good thing," he shared. "I'm saying I'm primarily not doing this to get to America. People that are below my lifestyle can get to America."

Of course, Usman's rap career and six-figure Cameo profits might not be what they are without 90 Day Fiance, but ... sure.