Clayton Echard to The Bachelor Finalists: I Slept with Both of You!

On the surface, let's be honest:

Clayton Echard looks very much like nearly every other Bachelor in show history.

By which we mean the following: He's a handsome white guy.

Based on this extended trailer for Season 26, however, Echard may be a tad different from most of this franchise's past leading men.

By which we mean the following: He appears to be brutally honest!

In our first lengthy look ahead to upcoming episodes, Clayton says:

“I’m a Midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find love and I can’t wait to get married and have kids. I believe more than anything that my future wife is here.

"These women are phenomenal at this point. How much luckier can one man get?”

Okay, fine.

That does sound like he's just reading straight from a script.

“I know The One is in here, I know she is," Echard continues.

"They all are perfect in their own ways. I didn’t believe it could happen but I am in love with three women."

The sneak peek then cuts to Clayton making out with MANY suitors, while dropping the L-Bomb on three of them.

Finally, in an unusual move, we cut all the way to the finale and watch as Echard speaks to his two finalists, neither of whom is named or featured in the preview.

“I just want you to know that what I am about to say is not going to be easy to hear.

"I want to be fully, fully transparent and I know it’s not easy to hear but I was intimate with both of you,” he reveals, before both contestants burst into tears on camera.

The video concludes with Echard referring to himself as “so broken” while he stares at an engagement ring.

Talk about dramatic, huh?

As for the idenities of the pair of women who go to bed with Clayton?

You can visit our section of The Bachelor spoilers to learn his final four at least.

Echard was confired as the 2022 Bachelor a week after he was sent home from Michelle Young's ongoing The Bachelorette season.

He made it to the final eight, yet was eliminated after their one-on-one date.

Some critics wonder why ABC selected a suitor who didn't advance very far during his run on The Bachelorette -- while others think they know why, and are pissed about it.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, meanwhile, the Missouri native said he "did find love" on The Bachelor, adding:

"I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought.

"Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."

The Bachelor premieres on ABC Monday, January 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out this very revealing promo now!